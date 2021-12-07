NCAA Basketball: Texas-El Paso at Kansas

Sara Brown scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, helping Lisbon past Profile 35-27 in a girls basketball opener on Monday night in Bethlehem.

Kiley Hill added seven points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Panthers. Also contributing were Kaitlyn Clark (five points, five steals) and Kendal Clark (five points, nine rebounds).

Newmarket 50, Portsmouth Christian 27

Newmarket: Cassie Mosher, 24 points; Riley Andriski, 14 points. PCA: Amanda Leland, 10 points.

Littleton 46, Moultonborough 22

Littleton (1-1): Ella Horsch, 16 points; Lauren McKee, 13 points. MA (0-1): Kat Gleeson, 9 points; Kailey Nagle, 5 pts.