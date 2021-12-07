High school basketball: Lisbon girls open with a win Staff Report Dec 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email basketballs Denny Medley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Sara Brown scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, helping Lisbon past Profile 35-27 in a girls basketball opener on Monday night in Bethlehem.Kiley Hill added seven points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Panthers. Also contributing were Kaitlyn Clark (five points, five steals) and Kendal Clark (five points, nine rebounds).Newmarket 50, Portsmouth Christian 27Newmarket: Cassie Mosher, 24 points; Riley Andriski, 14 points. PCA: Amanda Leland, 10 points.Littleton 46, Moultonborough 22Littleton (1-1): Ella Horsch, 16 points; Lauren McKee, 13 points. MA (0-1): Kat Gleeson, 9 points; Kailey Nagle, 5 pts. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage