HOW GOOD is the Manchester Memorial girls basketball team? It’s probably too early in the season to provide an accurate answer to that question.
The Crusaders are 4-0 — one of four unbeaten teams in Division I — but all four victories have come against teams that are under the .500 mark. Those four opponents are a combined 3-13.
That said, each of Memorial’s four wins has come by double digits. The Crusaders also have one of the state’s most talented players in junior guard Madison Pepra-Omani, who is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game.
“Coming into the season I thought the nucleus of our team was pretty solid,” said Greg Cotreau, who is in his seventh season as Memorial’s head coach. “They spent a lot of time playing together in the summer. I’d say for the most part, I’ve liked what I’ve seen. If you’ve been at any of our games I feel like we’ve been in control for all of them. We tend to let teams hang around a little bit, but we’re doing what we need to to win.
“It’s a little different than some of the teams I’ve had in the past where coming into the season we were final four favorites, but with all the teams I’ve had, our approach has always been let’s take it one game at a time. Let’s get better every day — even if it’s just one percent better than the day before. Continue to get better.
“The drum I really beat with all my teams is, ‘You have to beat the teams that you’re supposed to beat.’ The games that we’ve won were games that we thought we could win.”
Memorial may learn more about itself Friday night, when the Crusaders will play at Goffstown. The Grizzlies have won three in a row since opening the season with a loss to Bishop Guertin, last year’s Division I champion. Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn, a 6-foot-1 forward, has committed to play basketball at Southern New Hampshire University and may be the top player in Division I.
“This is the first game we’ll be playing against a team with a girl who has a legitimate shot of being Player of the Year,” Cotreau said. “Offensively they’re really, really good. They struggled a little bit against BG, but everybody struggles against BG. I think it’s a good benchmark. It’ll help us figure out where we are in the grand scheme of things and how far we need to go.”
How well Memorial will hold up against the best teams in Division I is still to be determined, but Cotreau said he’s sure of one thing: This year’s Memorial team rebounds much better than last season’s Crusaders, who lost to BG in the opening round of the Division I tournament.
Sophomore NyAsia McKelvey, a 6-foot-1 post player, has been a welcome addition and may be the main reason for the improved rebounding. McKelvey is averaging 8.5 points per game and a team-best 9.5 rebounds per contest.
“She was not in our program last year and hasn’t really played organized basketball since seventh grade,” Cotreau said. “She has great hands. She finishes around the basket. She rebounds at an enormous clip. We haven’t had a kid who can anchor the paint like that since I’ve been here.
“Last year (rebounding) was kind of a flaw of ours. We played good defense, but we didn’t rebound well. We’d give teams second, third and fourth chances and they’d finally either score or get us in foul trouble.”
Memorial certainly has room to grow, since there are only three seniors on the roster: Emma Rossi, Fatma Fatah and Kayleigh Brunette.
Cotreau said right now he feels like a top-eight finish is a reasonable goal for this group. That would earn Memorial a home playoff game for the first time since 2020.
“If that happens, you have a solid chance of making it to a quarterfinal,” he said. “Then you never know, even if you’re a big underdog. Teams play tight or you may catch a team napping.
“I feel this group is trending the right way.”
Top teams in each divisionThis week’s picks for the top team in each division (records do not include Thursday’s results):
BOYS
Division I: Pinkerton (5-0)
In eight games overall, Pinkerton’s Jackson Marshall is averaging 27.5 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game.
Division II: Souhegan (3-0)
The Sabers should get a good test from Laconia tonight.
Division III: Gilford (6-0)
Sticking with the defending champs until somebody proves they’re better.
Division IV: Concord Christian (5-0)
The Kingsmen earned an impressive victory at Holy Family on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Division I: Bishop Guertin (3-0)
The Cardinals play at unbeaten Pinkerton tonight.
Division II: Kennett (4-0)
Balanced scoring — three Kennett players are averaging at least 12.0 points per game — make the Eagles tough to defend.
Division III: Conant (5-0)
In addition to being unbeaten in Division III, Conant came close to knocking off Bow, an unbeaten Division II team, in the championship game of the Doug Chandler Christmas Tournament.
Division IV: Littleton (7-0)
Littleton will play at unbeaten Colebrook on Tuesday.
QCIBT leftoversSome leftovers from the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament, courtesy of official scorer/tournament historian Tom Ameen.
• Trinity’s tournament championship was its eighth overall. Three of those came when the school was known as Bishop Bradley. Central has won the most titles (25).
• Trinity’s Tyler Bike won the Ron Pappas MVP Award. Bike, a junior, became the 29th player to score 100 career points in the tournament. He has 110 points in five QCIBT games.
• Bedford’s Caden Brown won the Coach Bob Merritt Sportsmanship Award. Junior Luke Soden, Brown’s teammate, scored 66 points in his initial QCIBT appearance.
• Former University of New Hampshire standout Scott Drapeau is in his second season as Bow’s head coach. The Falcons have six freshmen on their roster.
• Tom Bozoian, who recently retired as West varsity football coach, has joined Memorial as an assistant coach. Bozoian assisted Memorial head coach Danny Bryson when Bryson was varsity basketball coach at West.
• The 1963 Bishop Bradley team that won the QCIBT is considered by many to be one of the all-time best teams in the state. All five starters received Division I college scholarships: Peter DeCato (UNH basketball), Jeff Grenert (Creighton basketball), Dave Hardy (Manhattan basketball), Tom Mullen (Providence baseball) and Mark Telge (Duke football.)