THE NHIAA Division I girls basketball tournament is scheduled to begin next Tuesday night at home sites, and there’s a chance this year’s tourney could be the most interesting in recent memory. Why? Because there are more teams with a realistic chance to win the title this season than in a typical year.
The standings tell us that — there are five teams with no more than three losses — and coaches seem to agree.
“You have Pinkerton. You have Concord. You have Bedford. You have BG, and I’m gonna throw my wild card in: Portsmouth,” Salem coach Ricky Oliver said. “They’re legit.”
Fourteen teams will qualify for this year’s tournament, and the top two seeds will receive a preliminary-round bye. Pinkerton is currently at the top of the standings with a 15-1 record, followed by Portsmouth (16-2), Bedford (16-2), Concord (14-3) and Bishop Guertin (13-3). After that, every team has at least six losses.
For many years. it was Bishop Guertin and then a dropoff to the No. 2 team in Division I. Or it was BG and one or maybe — maybe — two other contenders. The Cardinals won the title in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and shared the Division I championship in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Bedford beat BG in last year’s Division I championship game.
“I think it’s great,” said Goffstown coach Steve Largy, whose team fell to 9-6 following Wednesday night’s 61-42 loss to Division II Hanover. “It’s similar to what’s happened on the Division I college stage, where UConn was dominant for so long and there was really nobody else in the conversation. The level has risen up and I would credit BG for doing that in the state, and Bedford for doing that as well. We’ve all had to figure out how we’re going to get our kids to play at that level.”
Making things even more interesting is the fact that Bedford, BG and Pinkerton — the three favorites to win the title when the season began — all beat each other during the regular season. Bedford handed Pinkerton its only loss (62-58), BG beat Bedford (50-43) and Pinkerton got the best of BG (74-66).
Concord has won nine in a row, but hasn’t beaten any other team in the top five. Portsmouth had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed until it turned in its worst performance of the season and dropped a 53-21 decision to BG in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.
“I still give them a chance against that same opponent if those (Portsmouth) kids shoot the ball like they’re capable of,” Largy said.
“We’ve seen all of the top teams and to me Portsmouth is the scariest out of the bunch,” Memorial coach Greg Cotreau added. “I think Portsmouth is really dangerous. They’ve got heady ballhandlers. They have a lot of length at all of their positions. I think their wing, Avery Romps, is 5-foot-10, 5-foot-11 maybe. She can put the ball on the deck and go to the basket, and she’s a knock-down 3-point shooter. If you try to limit their dribble-drive, they have shooters all over the place who are going to be able to hurt you, and then if you try to take the shooters away, the way that their offense is built, they can get to the rim or post-up down low and get easy baskets that way. They’re a matchup nightmare for everyone.
“Concord, with the right matchup, they have the size and athleticism to give teams problems too.”
Oliver said despite the tightness at the top of the Division I standings, Pinkerton is the team to beat.
“They’re very well-coached and from a chemistry standpoint very well-connected,” he said. “They got bounced out last year because of COVID. I’m not gonna say they would have won it last year, but they would have been there.”
The Division I girls quarterfinals will also be held at home sites. The semifinals will be played at Exeter High School, and the championship game will take place Sunday, Feb. 20 at the University of New Hampshire.
Goffstown, which lost to Concord by three points, is among the teams in the next tier that may be capable of pulling off at least one upset. Cotreau put Dover in that category as well.
“Our games with Concord and Pinkerton are indicative that we’re pretty close, too,” Largy said. “Give us a couple days to prepare for an opponent and I think we can be pretty good.
“This is a great year because there’s more parity at the top. This year it just feels like we’re close at the top, and that anybody has a chance if you have a good game on a given night, and that hasn’t always been the case. This year it will come down to seedings and matchups, more so than recent years when the odds-on favorites were just better in every capacity.”
Like the Division I girls, the Division I boys will play their championship game at UNH on Feb. 20. The Division II boys and girls games will be held at UNH that day as well.
The Unified basketball title game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, at Bow High School.