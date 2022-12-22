O'Connell

Bedford’s Aiden O’Connell drives against Trinity’s Tyler Bike, left, and Shawn O’Neil during Tuesday night’s game won by the host Bulldogs, 68-62.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

AIDEN O’CONNELL looked comfortable in a Bedford High School uniform Tuesday night, which is saying something since a lot has changed for O’Connell since the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Manchester holiday tournaments

For starters, O’Connell and his family moved from Goffstown to Bedford over the summer. O’Connell was an all-division guard for the Grizzlies last season, when they lost to Trinity in the Division I championship game. Now he’s playing for Bedford, which isn’t just a different team, it’s Goffstown’s next-door rival.