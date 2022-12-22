For starters, O’Connell and his family moved from Goffstown to Bedford over the summer. O’Connell was an all-division guard for the Grizzlies last season, when they lost to Trinity in the Division I championship game. Now he’s playing for Bedford, which isn’t just a different team, it’s Goffstown’s next-door rival.
O’Connell jokingly said his former classmates at Goffstown still speak to him, but added that they also regularly throw some jabs his way because he now attends school in Bedford.
“Of course,” he said following Bedford’s 68-62 triumph over Trinity on Tuesday night. “I hear about it, but it (changing teams) has been good,
“I bring height. I bring energy. The kids on the team trust me. Our chemistry has been amazing. I’ve been around these kids my whole life. I’m so excited to be here.”
O’Connell’s role has clearly changed, as well. At 6-foot-3, he’ll play more in the frontcourt for Bedford than he did when he was at Goffstown. Nevertheless, there were times when he brought the ball up against Trinity on Tuesday night.
“He’s embracing this role of being like a four or a five,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said. “Sometimes we put him in the short corner. Sometimes we let him drive against some of their bigs. It’s working for us right now.
“He brings a lot,” Moreno continued. “He brings experience. He brings a big guy inside that we don’t have. We’re pretty small without him. He’s scoring points in the paint (and) he makes his free throws, unlike some of us.”
O’Connell scored 11 points during Tuesday’s victory. Seven of those points came in the fourth quarter. Bedford led 45-44 after the third.
The Bulldogs prevailed even though they were without junior forward Austin Kasyjanski, who didn’t play in either of Bedford’s first two games because of a sore ankle.
O’Connell tossed in a team-high 23 points against Trinity in the 64-62 loss to the Pioneers in last season’s title game.
“I thought he was the best player in the state as a junior last year,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “I really admire his game. He gets to the free throw line better than anybody in the state. He plays under control and plays with a lot of composure. He’s going to be dynamite if he stays healthy, and they’re going to be a very good team.”
As good as he is at basketball, baseball is O’Connell’s best sport. He’s a left-handed pitcher who recently committed to Northwestern, which lured Jim Foster away from Army last June to become its head coach. O’Connell said he considered playing for Army until Foster left the program.
“It (came down to) Northwestern and a couple other Division I schools down South, but I wanted to go there, no question,” O’Connell said. “Great academics and I really like the coach.”
One thing that’s eased the transition from one school to another — and one basketball program to another — is the fact that O’Connell has two cousins who play varsity basketball for Bedford: Brady O’Connell, a sophomore guard; and Logan O’Connell, a freshman guard. Brady scored a game-high 28 points against Trinity.
Moreno laughed when he was asked if the Bedford players made Aiden pay a penalty for formerly attending a rival school. Perhaps passing only — no shooting — during practice?
“No, we didn’t haze him or do any initiation or anything like that,” Moreno said. “He fit in so well. It helps having two cousins on the team, too.
“He’s laid back, he’s easygoing, he’s coachable. He’ll do whatever you ask him to.”
This week’s picks for the top team in each division (records do not include Thursday’s results):
BOYS
Division I/Bedford (2-0): The Bulldogs don’t have much height, but they have everything else.
Division II/Souhegan (2-0): Last season’s Division II champs have been stingy on defense in their first two games.
Division III/Gilford (5-0): The Golden Eagles have won each of their five games by at least 15 points.
Division IV/Concord Christian (4-0): Sticking with the Kingsmen until someone beats them..
GIRLS
Division I/Bishop Guertin (1-0): The Cardinals had a tough test Thursday night at Portsmouth.
Division II/Kennett (3-0): Kennett’s three wins came by 50, 26 and 36 points. The Eagles are scheduled to play at Merrimack Valley on Friday night.
Division III/Conant (3-0): Few teams can match Conant’s talent.
Division IV/Colebrook (4-0): Experience is valuable, and Colebrook is led by five seniors.
Goffstown’s Ava Winterburn scored a career-high 37 points during Tuesday’s 75-23 victory over Manchester Central. Winterburn will play at Southern New Hampshire University next season. …
Last Friday’s postponed boys game between Bedford and Manchester Memorial has been rescheduled for Jan. 17 at Memorial. …
Lin-Wood senior Cam Clermont surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during Wednesday’s 65-19 victory over Lisbon. He entered the game 27 points shy of 1,000 and scored 28 in the first half. …
Profile’s Josh Robie, a junior guard, scored a career-high 40 points, including nine 3-pointers, during an 81-64 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan, and then topped that by tossing in 43 points, including another nine 3-pointers, during a 67-28 triumph over Epping.