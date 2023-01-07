High school basketball roundup Staff Report Jan 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save GIRLS BASKETBALLBedford 73, Nashua North 15Bedford (4-0): Lana McCarthy, 16 points, 7 rebounds; Kate Allard, 13 points, 8 rebounds; Olivia King, 10 points, 4 rebounds; Devlyn McDonald, 9 points, 7 rebounds; Annie Zink, 4 points, 8 rebounds.North (0-4): Aidan Walker, 7 points.Pelham 64, Pembroke 41Pelham (4-0): Jasmine Becotte, 24 points; Sophia Joncas, 13; Molly Sauer, 8.Pembroke (3-2): Annalise Dexter, 20.Portsmouth 64, Salem 47Portsmouth (4-1): Emery, 16 points, MacCannell, 16; Romps, 12; Lombardi, 9.Salem (2-3): Regan, 8 points.Goffstown 55, Memorial 43Goffstown (4-1): Ava Winterburn, 21 points; Ava Ruggiero, 9; Maggie Sasso, 8.Memorial (4-1): Maddie Pepra-Omani, 11 points, 3 steals; NyAsia McKelvey, 11 points, 17 rebounds; Emma Rossi, 9 points, 2 assists.Exeter 45, Central 35Exeter (5-1): Emma Smith, 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists; Ali Campbell, 10 points, 6 rebounds; Hailey Harrington, 6 points.Central (0-5): McKenna Schneiderman, 20 points.Bishop Guertin 75, Pinkerton 30Pinkerton (4-1): Kaylee Dupuis, 9 points; Sydney Gerossie, 7 saves.BOYS BASKETBALLSouhegan 50, Laconia 42Souhegan (4-0): Matt Canavan, 15 points; Sean McCool, 8 points; Carter Hayes, 11 rebounds.Laconia (4-1): Keaton Beck, 17 points.Pinkerton 58, Bishop Guertin 47Pinkerton (6-0): T. Chinn, 16 points, 6 rebounds; Marshall, 26 points, 16 rebounds; Johnston, 8 points; A. Chinn, 4 points, 7 rebounds.Campbell 67, Prospect Mountain 34Campbell (5-2): Austin McHugh, 16 points, 8 rebounds; Colton Martel, 15 points, 9 assists; Tucker Matthews, 13 points.Milford 72, Lebanon 65Milford (3-1): Brady Hansen, 24 points; Chuck Urda, 18 points; Kai Lau Quan, 15 points.Lebanon (2-4): Dawson Bates, 25 points; Chase Adams, 12; Sam Bates, 11. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage