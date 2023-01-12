Canavan
Souhegan High’s Matt Canavan lays it up against ConVal’s Noah Stewart during Tuesday night’s Division II game in Amherst. Canavan, the Sabers’ leading scorer, leads his club into tonight’s battle against fellow unbeaten Pelham.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

IT’S NOT HARD to identify the marquee boys basketball game on Friday night's Division II menu. Pelham (6-0) and Souhegan (5-0) are scheduled to meet in Amherst (6:30 p.m.) in a game that features the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the division.

It will be the final leg of an arduous three-game stretch for each team. Pelham handed Pembroke its first loss last Friday (64-54) and nipped Manchester West on Tuesday (63-62). Souhegan is coming off victories over Laconia (50-42) and ConVal (51-40).