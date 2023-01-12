IT’S NOT HARD to identify the marquee boys basketball game on Friday night's Division II menu. Pelham (6-0) and Souhegan (5-0) are scheduled to meet in Amherst (6:30 p.m.) in a game that features the only two unbeaten teams remaining in the division.
It will be the final leg of an arduous three-game stretch for each team. Pelham handed Pembroke its first loss last Friday (64-54) and nipped Manchester West on Tuesday (63-62). Souhegan is coming off victories over Laconia (50-42) and ConVal (51-40).
Tuesday’s Souhegan-ConVal matchup featured the two programs that met in last year’s Division II championship game. The Sabers won that game 53-51 in overtime.
“I think the division is deeper than it was last year, for sure,” Souhegan coach Peter Pierce said. “I think we’re rebounding a little better than I thought we would. We graduated our frontcourt and I was a little leery early on that we weren’t going to be as active on the glass as we need to be to be successful. We’re not a high-scoring team like a lot of these other teams. We just don’t score like they do, so we have to rebound. I’ve been pleased with that.”
Pelham’s 2021-22 season ended with a loss to ConVal in the semifinals. Joe Morin is in his first season as the Pythons varsity head coach.
“I like the group I have because they compete,” Morin said. “They play hard for me. I feel we are deep. We have a bunch of different players who make contributions. We have solid defenders. We have other players who rebound the ball well. We have a couple kids who can score for us. We’re not really dependent on one player and I think we really defend the ball well.
“Going in there (Souhegan) and trying to get a win is going to be tough. We’ll definitely have to work hard. Hopefully we can limit our turnovers. I think (the West game) will help us, playing in an environment like that, but the biggest thing is the turnovers. If we can limit the turnovers and maybe force a few and capitalize on them, I think that’s what’s going to get us there.”
Souhegan has a deep roster that became even deeper with Madux McGrath’s recent return from a shoulder injury that occurred when the Souhegan and Pelham football teams met in the Division II championship game.
“Every week that goes by he gets a little more basketball in his blood and we’ll get the dividends from that,” Pierce said. “I really like some of the things he brings. (Having McGrath) makes us better. It absolutely makes us better, especially on the defensive end. He rebounds well above his size, too. Anytime you can get defensive rebounding you take it. It’s like money in the bank — you want it.
“I’m expecting him to score a little bit, but he’s not a kid who’s going to carry the load scoring-wise. He’s going to make plays for you. He’s going to get loose balls. He’s going to get rebounds. He’s going to defend at a high level. It’s good to have him back, certainly.”
Souhegan has a veteran backcourt and relies on senior guard Matt Canavan to do much of its scoring. Many expected Zach James to be Pelham’s leading scorer, but Dom Herrling has become a solid scoring option as well. Herrling will enter Friday’s game averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. James is averaging 15.3.
“Herrling has been scoring lately because James has been getting a lot of (defensive) attention,” Morin said. “Playing team basketball in the offensive end is something we need to continue to improve on.
“When we play as a team and keep it simple, don’t get caught up in what I call hero-ball, and play hard … that seems to be our formula. I hope we continue to compete. If we can be in a one-possession game with a shot to win it at the end, that’s really all you can ask for.”
Depth and defense are among Souhegan’s strengths. The Sabers can go 10 deep on any night, and have yet to allow more than 49 points in a game this season.
“Pelham can shoot the ball,” Pierce said. “We’re not built like that. We have Canavan, and he can shoot it and occasionally someone else will hit one, but if we were to go out there and try to play street ball with any of these teams, that’s probably not going to bode well for us.
“(Pelham is) not a team that’s going to pound it inside, although they are physical. They play a physical brand of basketball. When you combine good offensive basketball skills — being able to beat your guy off the dribble, make the right pass at the right time — with physicality, that presents problems for people. It just presents problems. We’re going to have to be smart defensively if we’re going to win.”
This week’s picks for the top team in each division (records do not include Thursday’s results):
BOYS
Division I: Pinkerton (7-0)
Anthony Chinn recently returned from injury and had 18 points and 17 rebounds in Tuesday’s 57-40 victory over Portsmouth.
Division II: Souhegan (5-0)
The winner of Friday night's Pelham-Souhegan game will likely occupy this spot next week.
Division III: Gilford (8-0)
Hopkinton will have a chance to unseat Gilford when those teams meet Tuesday in Gilford.
Division IV: Concord Christian (7-0)
You can make a case for Littleton, but so far there’s been no reason to remove the Kingsmen from the top spot.
GIRLS
Division I: Bishop Guertin (5-0)
The Cardinals have six games against out-of-state competition on their schedule.
Division II: Kennett (6-0)
The Eagles had some trouble with a good Hollis-Brookline team, but they’re still unbeaten.
Division III: Conant (8-0)
The Orioles are the only undefeated team in Division III.
Division IV: Groveton (6-0)
Groveton replaces Littleton, which was overmatched in Tuesday’s loss at Colebrook.
Juliette Tarsa scored a game-high 17 points to help the Bow girls raise their record to 5-0 with a 55-24 victory over Hanover on Tuesday night. Hanover beat Bow in last year’s Division II title game. … Tuesday’s 55-42 victory at Concord stretched the Goffstown girls winning streak to five games. Goffstown’s only loss came in its season-opener against unbeaten Bishop Guertin. … Lin-Wood’s Jake Avery joined the 1,000-point club by scoring a game-high 31 points in a 61-49 loss at Woodsville on Monday night. … The Memorial boys have won four straight since an 0-2 start. That winning streak includes wins over Trinity and Goffstown, programs that met in last year’s Division I championship game.