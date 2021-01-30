Who’s the toughest player to defend in NHIAA boys basketball? It might be Royce Williams, a senior guard from Trinity High School.
Williams certainly made a case for himself in his team’s 73-64 road triumph over Bedford on Friday night. He scored 12 of his game-high 31 points in the third quarter, when the Pioneers turned a two-point deficit early in the quarter into a 15-point lead by the time the quarter ended.
Williams made five 3-pointers in the victory, one of which turned into a four-point play.
“Williams just went off,” Bedford coach Frank Moreno said. “The kid was just unconscious. I haven’t seen someone get that hot in a long, long time. He just went crazy in the third quarter hitting contested 3s, and that really hurt us.
“He got really hot. He’s a talented player. I complimented him after the game. I thought he was one of the toughest kids I’ve coached against.”
Williams picked up two fouls in the first quarter, when he failed to score a point. He had 12 points at halftime and made three 3-pointers during his 12-point third.
The victory raised Trinity’s record to 3-1. Bedford, which dropped a 62-54 decision to Trinity on Tuesday, fell to 2-3.
“I was happy that we had a third quarter like we did,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “We’ve been struggling in the third quarter in our first three games. My expectation is that’s how we should be playing.
“Royce played like Royce is capable of playing. I’ve been waiting for Royce to get into a groove. He’s got to get into that rhythm and he showed it in the third quarter.”
Trinity led 53-33 — its largest lead of the game — with 6:05 to play, but Bedford was within six points with 34 seconds left and within five with 14 seconds to play.
JT DeLacey led Bedford with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Danny Kuleza tossed in 12, and Dylan Kumbani finished with eight.
Freshman Tyler Bike (Keith’s son) made nine of his 10 free-throw attempts and scored 18 points. Nathan Meeker finished with eight.
“The turnover bug hit us again,” Moreno said. “It hit us the other night (against Trinity) too. We got sloppy and they capitalized with some easy buckets and we struggled scoring. We haven’t put a full four quarters together yet.
“It’s an experience thing. I was happy and inspired with how they fought back. Hats off to Trinity. They made their free throws down the stretch. They made things tough, for sure, and they held on.”
Bedford, which has seven seniors on its roster, didn’t trail until a bucket in the final seconds of the second quarter handed Trinity a 26-25 halftime lead. The Pioneers used a 12-0 run in the second to take a 38-28 lead, and carried a 48-33 advantage into the fourth.
Trinity led by 12 with less than two minutes to play, but Bedford still had plenty of fight. The Bulldogs scored 31 points in the final eight minutes.
“If they had played the entire game like they did in the last six minutes, we could have won the game,” Moreno said. “When their backs are against the wall they will scrap, but they have to put it together for four quarters.”