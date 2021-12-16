HERE are two reasons the Trinity High School boys basketball team could be better this season than it was in 2020-21, when the Pioneers advanced to the Division I semifinals:
• The 2020-21 Trinity team was young, and most of the key players from that team returned with a year of seasoning.
• Andrew Politi.
For those not familiar with Politi, he’s a senior guard with plenty of shooting range who’s in his first season with Trinity. He spent two seasons at Bedford High School and then transferred to Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass., following his sophomore year.
“I wanted higher competition, so I went to BCA,” Politi said. “Tried that out, but we didn’t really have a season. We had two games, but no regular season.
“On a team like that (BCA) … they have a lot of guys who are extremely talented. Five, six Division I players. I’m not that, so I felt that Trinity would be a better fit for me. I felt like it would be a good spot for me. I was looking at myself compared to those other players saying, ‘Where can I put myself for the best opportunity to play well’?”
Did we mention that Politi has range? He tossed in five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points when Trinity opened the season with an 81-57 victory over Central, and then had four 3-pointers and 13 points in Tuesday’s 59-55 triumph at Windham. He made nine 3-pointers in a preseason scrimmage.
Trinity will attempt to raise its Division I record to 3-0 when it plays at Memorial (1-1) tonight.
“Every day after school I go and shoot for two hours a day (in the offseason),” Politi said. ”Going downhill is a challenge for me against faster people. I knew if I could shoot and be pretty accurate I could be effective.”
Trinity wasn’t lacking scoring options before Politi’s arrival, but he has made the Pioneers that much tougher to defend.
“Andrew is one of the best shooters around,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “If he’s on, he’s ON — and he has a quick release.
“They (the Politi family) called here because they were looking for a school for academics — he’s an Honor Roll student — and he was at Bedford for two years, so they know the area. He just showed up at our door and it’s great to have him. Great shooter.”
.
The Milford girls basketball team ended a 38-game losing streak by beating Plymouth 40-23 last Friday in the Division II opener for each team.
Milford freshman Avery Fuller led all scorers with 20 points in the victory. LuLu Maguire, also a freshman, added nine points, and junior captain Bailey Johnson finished with seven.
The Spartans entered the season looking for their first victory since Jan. 8, 2019.
“It’s great to finally get that monkey off our back,” Milford coach Mike Davidson said. “We have some three- and four-year varsity players who have never experienced a win. I’m super excited for them.”
Milford (2-1) is scheduled to visit Pembroke Academy on Saturday.
.
Buddy Trask earned the 600th victory of his coaching career when the Colebrook boys basketball team beat Profile 62-59 Wednesday night.
The late Dan Parr holds the NHIAA record for career coaching victories. Parr won 704 games during a career that included coaching stops at Hopkinton (boys), Portsmouth (boys), St. Thomas (boys) and a second tour at Portsmouth (girls).
Gary Jenness (Groveton and White Mountains girls) is next with 639 victories, and John Fagula (Nashua and Londonderry girls) is third with 624. Coe-Brown girls basketball coach Dave Smith won his 600th game last season.
Chris Boucher is in his first season as Lebanon’s girls basketball coach and he’s the program’s third coach in as many years. Tim Kehoe stepped down following the 2018-19 season after 29 years as Lebanon’s head coach, and Emily Kehoe, Tim’s daughter, coached the Raiders last season, but resigned in April. Boucher was Lebanon’s JV coach last season.
The Raiders opened the season with back-to-back losses, but Boucher collected his first varsity coaching win when Lebanon beat Merrimack Valley 51-41 Wednesday.
The boys and girls basketball teams from Londonderry, the Bishop Guertin boys and the Bedford girls will compete in the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournaments, which will be held Dec. 27-30. The boys tournament will be played at Andover (Mass.) High School, and the girls event will take place at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass.
Andover, Central Catholic, Methuen and North Andover will participate in both the boys and girls tournaments. Lawrence and St. John’s Prep will fill out the boys field. Bay State teams Pentucket Regional and Westford Academy are the other girls squads entered.