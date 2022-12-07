High school boys soccer all-division selections Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Hanover High's Ty Nolon, shown making a save during the Division I semifinals, is the division's first team goalkeeper. JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Division IGoalieFirst Team: Ty Nolon, HanoverSecond Team: Joe Bernard, ExeterHonorable Mention: Geovanny Quintana, Nashua NorthHonorable Mention: Matthew Ferreira, SalemHonorable Mention: Blake Berton, WindhamDefenseFirst Team: Merim Husanovic, MemorialFirst Team: Colin Grant, ExeterFirst Team: Becket McCurdy, HanoverFirst Team: Sam Husson, WindhamSecond Team: Prince Ohja, CentralSecond Team: Nicholas Lodding, MemorialSecond Team: Jonnathan Lopes, Nashua NorthSecond Team: Keshu Dwaraka, Nashua SouthHonorable Mention: Tavis Wallace, BedfordHonorable Mention: Noah Sands, PinkertonHonorable Mention: Jack Runde, WindhamHonorable Mention: Tobias Werner, MerrimackHonorable Mention: Luis Davilla, AlvirneHonorable Mention: Nicholas DiBuono, ConcordHonorable Mention: Brodie Reeves, GoffstownMidfieldFirst Team: Gavin Diaz, BedfordFirst Team: Ryder Hayes, HanoverFirst Team: Santi Somorrostro, Nashua SouthFirst Team: Ryan Husson, WindhamSecond Team: Jack Herring, ExeterSecond Team: Martin Lubunga, CentralSecond Team: Tyler Telge, MemorialSecond Team: Sam Hadouche, Nashua SouthHonorable Mention: Dino Hurtic, CentralHonorable Mention: Cameron Rodrigues, Nashua NorthHonorable Mention: Andrew McGuire, HanoverHonorable Mention: Frank Coviello, PortsmouthHonorable Mention: Willem Belanger, WinnacunnetHonorable Mention: Evan Doherty, TimberlaneForwardFirst Team: Jadiel Bomfin, Nashua SouthFirst Team: Artur Moura, MemorialFirst Team: Sam Henry, ExeterSecond Team: Cristian Levantovski-Correa, LondonderrySecond Team: Dolby St. Louis, MemorialSecond Team: Preston Thompson, Nashua NorthHonorable Mention: Rayaan Hameed, BGHonorable Mention: Junior Mawette, CentralHonorable Mention: Alex Nicolas, KeeneHonorable Mention: Rory Olsen, Nashua SouthHonorable Mention: Cameron Brochu, SpauldingHonorable Mention: Ethan Trejo, DoverCoach of the Year: Jeremy Zelanes, Nashua North Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage