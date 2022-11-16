210829-spt-bg-_ROY7109

John Trisciani is seen during the 2021 football jamboree at Gill Stadium in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Add Bishop Guertin to the list of New Hampshire high schools looking to hire a varsity football coach.

John Trisciani resigned as BG’s head coach Wednesday, five days after the Cardinals lost to Pinkerton Academy, 14-12, in the Division I quarterfinals. Trisciani spent five seasons as BG’s head coach.