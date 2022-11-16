Add Bishop Guertin to the list of New Hampshire high schools looking to hire a varsity football coach.
John Trisciani resigned as BG’s head coach Wednesday, five days after the Cardinals lost to Pinkerton Academy, 14-12, in the Division I quarterfinals. Trisciani spent five seasons as BG’s head coach.
“It was a combination of things,” Trisciani said. “You just get burnt out.
“When you take over a position, there’s a lot of excitement. You come in really optimistic and aware of the things that you’re battling, but you feel good about tackling those things. Over the last couple years, I think that optimism went away. I think we made some strides — participation was up, we were able to win some games. There were some positives, but you have to be honest with yourself and realize that those challenges are still there and I don’t necessarily see us turning a corner here to get through some of those things.”
Tarek Rothe told his team on Monday that he was stepping down as Alvirne’s head coach, and Herb Hatich resigned last month after one season at Lebanon. The Raiders were winless this year.
Rothe spent six years at Alvirne and guided the Broncos to the 2018 Division II championship game, where the team dropped a 29-18 decision to Plymouth.
“When I took this job, I thought they’d have to drag me off the field,” Rothe said. “I just felt like that when I went to practice it wasn’t fun anymore. It was a tough decision. I agonized over it.
“I don’t want to stop coaching football. It’s in my blood, I just can’t put the time and effort in it takes to be a head coach.”
Trisciani is a Manchester Memorial graduate who teaches at Bishop Guertin. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach at BG, and also served as an assistant coach at Londonderry, Goffstown and Memorial.
“I think what the kids need right now is somebody to come in with a lot of energy, new ideas and some positivity,” Trisciani said. “We made some progress, maybe somebody who can hit the ground running and keep it moving forward.”