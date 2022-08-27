Bishop Guertin defense
Bishop Guertin’s Andrew Piecker recovers a fumble over Trinity’s Owens Aristor during Friday night’s Queen City Jamboree scrimmage at Gill Stadium in Manchester. Both squads are seen as contenders in their divisions, BG in Division I and Trinity in Division III.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

Since the end of the 2021 season, NHIAA football has changed more than Kim Kardashian’s appearance.

The NHIAA evaluates its football alignment every two years and 2021 marked the end of a two-year cycle. None of the four divisions is the same as it was a year ago. Here’s what the NHIAA came up with for this season: