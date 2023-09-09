Exeter quarterback Jack Bove eludes North's Darius Smith (22) and Lewis Mazerolle (26) on his way to a 13-yard run in the second quarter of Friday's game. Bove finished with 81 yards rushing on 13 carries, with a touchdown on the ground and through the air.
DAN DOYON
Exeter's Evan Delorie is pursued by Nashua North's Luke Peters, left, and Jonathan Torres during Friday night's game.
EXETER — By the time Friday night’s football game between Nashua North and Exeter was interrupted by thunder and lightning in the first quarter, the teams had already exchanged turnovers.
When the game finally resumed after a nearly two-hour delay, the Blue Hawks came out of their locker room ready to assert themselves.
Exeter immediately took a 10-0 lead and never looked back in a 31-7 Division I victory at William Ball Stadium. Exeter (2-0) came into the game ranked fifth in the Union Leader Power Poll, while North (1-1) was ranked ninth.
“It was a good, solid effort against a pretty good football team,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “I thought we were pretty solid going in (to the delay) and we reacted pretty well coming out. It was chopped up because of the delay, but I thought we played a full game of Blue Hawk football.”
Exeter senior quarterback Jack Bove threw a touchdown pass and also led the Blue Hawks with 81 rushing yards on 13 carries. He snuck in for a 1-yard touchdown run to boost Exeter’s lead to 24-7 late in the third quarter.
“We got off to a slow start and then we had the delay, but we came out of the locker room focused,” Bove said. “We were ready when we came back out and it showed.”
When play resumed with 3:57 left in the first quarter, Exeter had the ball at North’s 17-yard line and took a 3-0 lead on Dyan Drunsic’s 30-yard field goal.
The game’s big swing came on the second play of North’s ensuing drive, when Exeter linebacker Daniel Batstone stripped the ball away from North running back Luke Peters at North’s 21. Three plays later, Batstone then scored the first of his two touchdowns as a running back to give Exeter a 10-0 lead with 46.8 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I thought the Batstone strip was the biggest play of the game,” Ball said. “It was a great, great play by Batstone.”
After stuffing North on fourth down at its own 21, the ensuing Exeter drive was a showcase of how versatile a player Bove can be in leading the offense. He ripped off a 20-yard run through the middle and added a 7-yard run on fourth-and-4 to help set up his 21-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Verhelle that gave Exeter a 17-0 lead late in the first half.
“Jack’s a player; he’s a run/pass threat,” Ball said. “He’s a good athlete. He’s worked hard. This is his opportunity, this is his senior year and he’s doing a great job.”
Bove didn’t get much of a chance to show off his running prowess last week, but he wasn’t shy about getting his 6-foot-3 frame intro running space on Friday.
“I love to run and show what I can do with the ball,” Bove said. “I like to hit, I love to get hit and I’m not afraid to lower my shoulder. I’m not afraid to take a hit, so it helps to be comfortable in the pocket and take off.”
North’s touchdown came via a 62-yard completion from John Canaway to Peters to open the scoring in the third quarter.
“We come in the first quarter with a stop and then a turnover against an Exeter team, which never happens, and then we shoot ourselves in the foot,” North coach Chad Zibolis said. “Turnovers killed us. We just need to find a way to fight through adversity.”