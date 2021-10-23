SALEM — The first clue that it might be Salem High School’s night came early in the first quarter when the Blue Devils ran an offensive play other than the one head coach Steve Abraham called and scored on a Tommy Ahlers 75-yard run.
The momentum generated by that touchdown, which came on Salem’s second offensive play from scrimmage, seemed to stay with the Blue Devils for most of the game Friday as Salem upset previously unbeaten Londonderry, 35-21.
Ahlers’ fingerprints were all over this victory. He scored three touchdowns and intercepted three passes. He found the end zone from 9 yards away late in the fourth quarter after Londonderry (7-1) made it a 21-14 game, and his final TD came on a 35-yard interception return.
“Inside we knew if we played our hearts out and we played to (our) fullest potential that we could compete and beat this team and that’s what we did,” said Ahlers, a senior running back/safety. “Getting that (first) touchdown really gave us the momentum and really showed that, ‘We got this.’ They may be undefeated, but we can score on them.’”
Salem (5-2) led 21-7 at halftime, and had a seven-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Londonderry, which entered the weekend as the No. 2 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, received two touchdown runs from running back Matthew Perron, and a late 5-yard touchdown run from Jake Schena.
Londonderry quarterback Aidan Washington returned to the field for the first time since the first half of Londonderry’s victory over Pinkerton Academy on Sept. 24. Londonderry’s Drew Heenan also saw time at QB, but the Blue Devils intercepted five passes in the game. Kaleb Bates and Matthew McCloskey made Salem’s other interceptions.
“Salem put a really good game together,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We have some things to clean up, but they did a good job. I didn’t call a good first half. I’ll take the blame on that, but Salem did a great job tonight. They got the better of us.
“We have to have better attention to detail, and we have to take better care of the football. All in all, it could be a great learning experience for our guys.”
Halfback Aidan MacDonald (1-yard run) and fullback David Jacques (1 run) also scored for Salem, the No. 8 team in the Power Poll.
Salem’s victory, plus North’s upset win over Pinkerton on Thursday night, has stirred up the playoff possibilities in the Division I South/West bracket with one week remaining in the regular season.
“That’s a great team (Londonderry),” Abraham said. “We got a little bit of fight in us. We have to win next week and hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to play somebody in the playoffs.”