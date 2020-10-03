MANCHESTER — There was plenty of social distancing being practiced at Manchester West’s Meisel Veteran’s Memorial Field on Saturday. At times, the West defense was a little too far away from Trinity’s Peter Alisandro and James Thibault.
Alisandro, a senior quarterback, and Thibault, a senior running back, accounted for all three Trinity touchdowns as the Division III Pioneers knocked off Division II West 20-8.
It was the 61st meeting between the programs, three of which have come on Thanksgiving. It was also the first time the teams have met since 2015, when both were in Division II. Trinity leads the series 39-22.
Alisandro scored on a 24-yard run, and on a 44-yard fumble return. He’s scored five touchdowns in Trinity’s two games, including two defensive TDs. Thibault handed Trinity a 20-0 lead when he scored on a 9-yard run with 5:04 to play. He finished the game with 94 yards on 16 carries.
Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said Alisando has improved considerably since last year, when he helped the Pioneers win the Division III championship.
“He’s bigger. He’s stronger. He has more confidence,” Cathcart said. “Huge difference over last year.
“Thibault did well. He ran hard between the tackles and kept the chains moving for us. Played a real good game on defense (at linebacker).”
West’s TD came on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Icean Tayor to receiver Edwen Rodriguez with 47.3 seconds to play. Running back Xavier Burpee capped the scoring by running in the two-point conversion.
It was West’s opener, and the first game Burpee has played since he wrote a letter to the Manchester Board of School Committee requesting that it allow Manchester public high schools to play football this fall. His letter reportedly led at least one board member to vote in favor of playing football.
Trinity (2-0) held Burpee to 60 yards on 23 carries.
“It was fun, but we beat ourselves today,” Burpee said. “During practice, our energy is good, but today I felt like it was down.”
West hurt itself with penalties and turnovers. The Blue Knights fumbled the opening kickoff, which set up Trinity’s first TD. Alisandro’s fumble return helped the Pioneers take a 14-0 lead with 6:29 left in the first half.
The Blue Knights turned the ball over three times, and the West offense was penalized seven times for 50 yards.
“They’re a good team — take nothing away from them — but penalties were huge, and then we fumbled the opening kickoff and let them get the momentum right away,” West coach Tom Bozoian said. “We put a brand new offense in this year that the kids haven’t run and it showed that we had no scrimmages, no jamboree. The turnovers were bad, but the penalties were the difference in the game in my opinion. They (the penalties) just didn’t let us get a drive going.”
“The defense, I thought, played well,” Cathcart said. ”On offense we played well in spurts, we just didn’t make enough big plays to sustain things well enough.
“West is as good as I’ve seen them in a while. They did a good job, They have a good scheme with good kids who play hard.”
Trinity is scheduled to host fellow Division III unbeaten Pelham on Friday night while West visits city rival Memorial (2-0) of Division I.