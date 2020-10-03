DERRY — It’s not always flashy or consistently exciting for fans to watch, but the Wing-T offense has and will continue to produce results for Brian O’Reilly’s Pinkerton Academy football team.
The misdirection-based scheme can be a nightmare for opposing defenses if it finds a rhythm with its deception, and Pinkerton did just that on Friday in its 33-7 drubbing of Nashua South. O’Reilly said he was prepared to run or throw out of those sets against the Panthers, who ended up yielding 328 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to the Astros.
“I’ve been running the same offense for five years now,” said Pinkerton junior quarterback Nathan Campos, who joined sophomore Jacob Albert with two rushing scores in Friday’s win. “Coach O’Reilly is perfect at adapting to his QBs and the rest of the personnel. Right now, we have speed in the backfield so we are definitely going to take advantage of that.”
The Wing-T, in its simplest form, carries a tailback and fullback in the backfield with the quarterback, and a wingback lingering on the edge of the offensive line. The options from that base personnel are endless and the results fruitful if things are set up properly. On Friday, Pinkerton (1-1) used fullback dives from senior Evan Wilson, who also found the end zone once, to give the illusion of a power game up the middle before springing sweeps, reverses or quarterback keepers to the edges for Campos, Albert, David Clark and others.
“I thought we could control the line of scrimmage …. and they were bringing helmets in the whole time,” O’Reilly said. “I just felt like it was important for us to run the ball. It didn’t hurt that we scored the first two times we had it. Had we not and gone punt, punt, then I probably would’ve gone to the passing game right away.”
Pinkerton’s running attack netted a 21-0 lead at halftime and a 33-0 advantage late in the fourth quarter before a 60-yard touchdown scamper from quarterback Chris Keefe helped South (0-2) break the shutout.
When Pinkerton’s offense runs like a well-oiled machine, it takes more than having talented athletes. The adaptability through annual roster turnover that Campos alluded to has been key for O’Reilly. The best examples so far this year are Campos and Albert, who are taking on larger roles this season after being mostly understudies a year ago.
“Freshman year was kind of like a learning period that got me so much more comfortable coming into this season,” Albert said. “Actually knowing the offense allowed me to focus more on cuts and other moves.”
Albert ended up leading the rushing attack Friday for Pinkerton with 97 yards on just six carries, including his touchdowns from 33 and 37 yards.
“It’s really all about the technique work,” said Albert on the challenge of grasping the offense. “Knowing this certain word means you do this or that. After a year of hearing it all and absorbing, it’s all kind of just clicking. The knowledge just helps me believe I can do a little more to throw the defense off.”
While Albert had the chance to get his feet wet on some meaningful snaps a year ago, Campos is taking the reins with less of a varsity background while being charged with facilitating the complex offense. The junior had no problems getting the job done Friday in a bounceback performance following a loss at Londonderry in last week’s opener.
“Nate’s a good Wing-T quarterback, as he showed you tonight, and he can also throw,” O’Reilly said. Campos completed the only two passes he threw, including a 53-yard connection. “What you saw is what we want out of Nate. Running the ball from the get-go and making good decisions. He’s a smart kid that knows how to run our offense.”