DOVER — Ryder Aubin started at linebacker as a freshman two years ago for the Dover High football team, but the talented catcher for the baseball team had to rehab from Tommy John surgery and it cost him his sophomore season on the gridiron.

Aubin came back to play for the Green Wave toward the end of this spring’s baseball season, and he made his return to football and debuted as the new starting quarterback in Friday night’s season opener against Winnacunnet.