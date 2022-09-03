DOVER — Ryder Aubin started at linebacker as a freshman two years ago for the Dover High football team, but the talented catcher for the baseball team had to rehab from Tommy John surgery and it cost him his sophomore season on the gridiron.
Aubin came back to play for the Green Wave toward the end of this spring’s baseball season, and he made his return to football and debuted as the new starting quarterback in Friday night’s season opener against Winnacunnet.
It took almost a half, but Aubin got the Green Wave on the board and he continued to elevate his play in the second half with some key runs and throws in helping to lead Dover to a 14-0 win over the Warriors in Division I.
“I missed last year and it was a little bit of a bummer and it’s hard coming back, getting chemistry with the team and getting back into that routine,” Aubin said. “I was a little nervous at first with this being my first game on the high school stage as the quarterback. Once I settled in, I felt like I played a good game.”
Dover had to replace all-state quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan from last year’ 5-4 squad, and the competition for the job came down to the final week between Aubin and Jackson Carroll. Aubin won the job and began his tenure by completing nine of 14 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown, adding 68 yards on 19 carries and a score on the ground. Aubin churned out 63 of those rushing yards in the fourth quarter
“Ryder is a tough kid, and we wanted him to be our quarterback right now because of his physicality and his ability to run the ball,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “He made plays all over and took it to the next level. He was running with an attitude, especially at the end of the second half.”
Winnacunnet suffered heavy graduation losses from last year’s 11-win team that went undefeated until it lost to Londonderry in the Division I championship game, 24-14. Winnacunnet was ranked No. 7 in the preseason New Hampshire Union Leader Power Poll.
The Warriors managed only 78 offensive yards, had two turnovers and crossed the 50-yard line only twice. The first time came when Syncere Bailey opened the second half with a 31-yard run, but any hopes ended when the next series stalled at Dover’s 42-yard line.
“We didn’t play a good football game tonight across the board. We got beat in every aspect of a football game, coaching and playing,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “(Dover) did a great job and had a great plan and they played better football than us tonight and they were more disciplined. They executed what they wanted to do better and took advantage of opportunities.”
After Dover was stuffed on fourth down at Winnacunnet’s 2 on the game’s opening drive, neither offense had any sense of life until the end of the second quarter, when the Green Wave offense was on the verge of having another possession end without points.
On third-and-18 from Dover’s 47, Aubin made his first big throw when he hit Brett Davis (four catches, 85 yards) down the middle for a 40-yard completion down to Winnacunnet’s 13. Aubin finished off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown keeper on fourth-and-goal to give Dover a 7-0 lead with one minute left in the first half.
“That was absolutely huge; in the last couple of minutes there we needed that,” Aubin said. “It gave us some momentum going into the half and helped everyone in the locker room get their confidence up. We had to punch them in the mouth.”
With the score still 7-0 late in the third quarter, Winnacunnet was given a chance when all-state defensive tackle Jake Fredericks recovered his second fumble of the evening at Winnacunnet’s 43. The Warriors moved the ball to Dover’s 43, when defensive tackle Kyle Merrill bull-rushed through the middle and sacked Winnacunnet quarterback Conor Fenlon for an 18-yard loss.
“I told the kids all week that if they understand their assignments and understand where they need to be, then we just can play downhill football and beat this team by a couple of scores,” Cumba said. “We put them in a position they wanted to be in. From start to finish, the defense did a great job.”
Brady McInnes (14 carries, 57 yards) opened up the fourth quarter with a 19-yard run, while Aubin followed with runs of 11 and 13 yards that helped set up a 23-yard touchdown pass through the seam to Davis that gave Dover a 14-0 lead with 8:25 left in regulation.
“That was a huge touchdown,” Aubin said. “The play was designed to go to (Davis) and no one else was an option there and he had to win his route. I just threw it up to him and he made a play. He’s an athlete.”
Dover crosses the border into Maine next Friday to take on Class A Sanford (1-0), while Winnacunnet hosts Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-1).
“This was really special; special is an understatement,” Aubin said “Going against the state runner-up we knew it was going to be a fight and we knew it was going to be a tough game and we couldn’t take a play off. We’ve got to take this confidence and move forward with it.”