CERTAINLY a case can be made that this year’s NHIAA Division I championship game features the state’s top offense (Londonderry) and the state’s top defense (Bedford). Although each team is strong on both sides of the ball, the Londonderry offense against the Bedford defense will be the sexy matchup Saturday when the teams meet at Exeter High School (1 p.m.).
Bedford (9-3) has surrendered 77 points in its 12 games this season. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs have seven shutouts in those 12 games and haven’t allowed a point in their three playoff games.
Defensive ends Cal McAuliffe and Kevin Sheridan, and middle linebacker Parker Bromley are among the standouts on the Bedford defense.
“When you get to this point in the season you’re playing the best of the best, and that’s definitely an intriguing matchup,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We have to figure out ways to get the ball moving consistently. They play a lot of games defensively, and we try to discover what teams are trying to do and counter that. It’s a lot of cat and mouse.
“I’d say the biggest challenge is trying to figure out how to score some points on these guys. Seven out of their 12 games have been shutouts. They’ve done a really good job on defense. They’re fast and aggressive on every level, and very athletic on the back end. Just a really good team.”
Londonderry’s offense includes many of the same pieces that helped the Lancers win last year’s Division I championship. That group includes quarterback Drew Heenan and wide receiver Andrew Kullman.
Heenan is a run/pass threat who has completed 69 of 125 pass attempts for 1,374 yards and 17 touchdowns this year. He’s been intercepted three times. Heenan has also run for 408 yards and five touchdowns on 108 carries.
Kullman has 24 receptions for 667 yards and six TDs.
The top-seeded Lancers (10-1) scored at least 30 points against every in-state opponent they faced during the regular season.
“Obviously we’ve put together some solid performances and I think our kids are playing really well on the defensive side of the ball,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “I assume they’re going to use Heenan quite a bit. What becomes difficult is not only defending the pass, but the quarterback run. Anytime the quarterback is a good runner, it’s a situation where the offense has a plus-one.
“For us it’s going to be managing those quarterback runs and making sure we’re being accountable for him. Drew Heenan has been there before. He’s an experienced starter. He’s a very good runner — very physical, very durable. He’s an extension of the coaching staff for them.”
As good as these units have been, both have shown weaknesses. Merrimack put 24 points on the scoreboard when it defeated Bedford 24-21 on the regular season’s final weekend, and Londonderry has been limited to 21 points in each of its two playoff games despite scoring a TD on special teams in each game.
“Big plays would be nice — and eliminate their big plays,” Lauzon said. “That’s something they’ve been able to do, and I think we have to make them earn their way down the field. Last year we won the championship on a handful of big plays. With the weather being good, I think we’ll both have our chances.”
Londonderry will be trying to win its third Division I championship in the last four years (2019 and 2021). The Lancers also won the Division I title in 1996 and 1998.
Bedford is seeking its third title since moving to Division I. The Bulldogs earned Division I championships in 2016 and 2018.
“It’s team speed,” Matthews said when he was asked what stands out about Londonderry. “They have athletes all over the place. They fly around, offensively and defensively, and so the team speed is what jumps out at you first and foremost. They play fast, they play physical. There’s not much hesitation on offense or defense.
“We’re expecting a really good football game and we’re preparing to be in a four-quarter battle.”
.
Neither Londonderry nor Bedford shied away from tough competition this season.
Bedford played third-seeded Exeter and fifth-seeded Bishop Guertin in its non-conference games, and filled its bye week by playing at Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine), which lost in Maine’s Class A championship game this year. The Bulldogs went 2-1 in those games.
Matthews said he wanted to put his team in the best position to win postseason games.
“I wasn’t really concerned with the regular-season record,” he said. “Especially with 13 teams getting into the playoffs. We pushed ourselves in the regular season. We played in some tough games.
“The whole idea for us was to develop this group of kids and be ready to play our best football at the end of the road. We’re definitely one of those teams that believes that competing against the best opponents is going to put you in a really good position to win games at the end of the year. It certainly played out that way for us, and I know Londonderry is the same.”
Londonderry’s only loss this season came in Week 2, when it traveled to Warwick, Rhode Island, to face Bishop Hendricken, which was Rhode Island’s Division I runner-up (to La Salle Academy) this season. Bishop Hendricken beat Londonderry 40-20. Like Bedford, Londonderry also faced Bishop Guertin during the regular season.
“I think Bishop Hendricken did wonders for us in terms of knowing we can hang athletically with any team out there, because that’s what they put on the field — tons of athletes,” Lauzon said. “That was good for us to see. Coaching-wise we were tested by a lot of teams in our conference.”
.
Londonderry and Bedford compete against each other in a 7-on-7 league during the summer, and Matthews said the ability to move the ball through the air may be the key for each team.
“When you get to this part of the season, especially with two solid defenses, I don’t see either one of these teams running through or running over the other team,” he said.
“There’s going to have to be some plays made in the passing game for both teams in order to come out victorious. I don’t think it’s one of those games where you can come out, line up and run, run, run, run and score touchdowns. I think both defenses are good, I think the athletes are good on both sides of the field. I think both teams are going to be well-prepared. I think the passing game is going to be a major factor for both teams.”
Bedford quarterback Danny Black has completed 100 of 178 passes for 1,579 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He’s been intercepted nine times.
Colby Snow has been Bedford’s big-play receiver. He has 26 receptions for 512 yards and eight TDs, and has also carried the ball 68 times for 425 yards and three TDs.
Snow scored four touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — in Bedford’s 32-0 triumph over Timberlane in the semifinals.
Saturday’s game will mark the 13th time the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the Union Leader Power Poll have met in the Division I championship game since the poll began in 2008.
The only years the top two teams didn’t face each other were 2009 and 2010.
Teams that finished No. 1 in the Power Poll by year:
2008: Nashua South
2009: Bishop Guertin
2010: Pinkerton
2011: Exeter
2012: Exeter
2013: Concord
2014: Pinkerton
2015: Goffstown
2016: Bedford
2017: Winnacunnet
2018: Bedford
2019: Londonderry
2020: Nashua North
2021: Londonderry