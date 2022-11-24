CERTAINLY a case can be made that this year’s NHIAA Division I championship game features the state’s top offense (Londonderry) and the state’s top defense (Bedford). Although each team is strong on both sides of the ball, the Londonderry offense against the Bedford defense will be the sexy matchup Saturday when the teams meet at Exeter High School (1 p.m.).

Grid Pick: Lancers by 1 point

Bedford (9-3) has surrendered 77 points in its 12 games this season. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs have seven shutouts in those 12 games and haven’t allowed a point in their three playoff games.