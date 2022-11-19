PLAISTOW -- If it wasn’t Bedford High School finest performance of the season, it certainly had to be close.
Bedford dominated on both sides of the ball and advanced to the Division I championship game by breezing past Timberlane 32-0 Friday night in the Division I semifinals.
Despite fumbling the ball away once in each of the first two quarters, Bedford led 20-0 at halftime. The Bulldogs have not surrendered a point in their three playoff games.
“We couldn’t stop the bleeding on either side of the ball, really,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “They threw it on us. They ran on us. They stopped us from throwing it. They stopped us from running it.
“Honestly I didn’t see this one coming tonight, but they made a lot of plays. They were fast, physical and they were as good as advertised.”
Senior wideout Colby Snow had two rushing touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes. The 10th-seeded Bulldogs (9-3) also received a 1-yard TD run from running back Logan Sfeir. Bedford quarterback Danny Black completed 7 of 11 passes for 221 yards.
“I really thought we dominated the line of scrimmage tonight and that was the difference in the football game,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “It was a dominant effort. Anytime you can play in a semifinal game and come out with a 32-0 victory … I wasn’t coming here expecting to win 32-0. You’re hoping to win by a touchdown. You’re hoping to win by a point.”
After Sfeir opened the scoring with 3:06 left in the first quarter, Snow caught a 53-yard pass from Black 58 seconds into the second quarter. Snow made it 20-0 with a 12-yard TD run with 57.9 seconds remaining in the half.
Snow added his third and fourth TDs in the third quarter. He caught a 55-yard scoring pass from Black with 6:37 left in the third, and then scored on a 53-yard run with 36.1 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Sixth-seeded Timberlane (9-3) failed to move the ball inside the Bedford 33-yard line. Timberlane quarterback Dom Coppeta was 5 of 16 for 52 yards and was intercepted three times.
Timberlane has 19 seniors on its roster and Fitzgerald credited the senior class for playing a large role in turning the program around. After struggling in Division I, the Owls spent two years in Division II -- they won the Division II championship last season -- before returning to Division I this year.
“Not the result we were looking for tonight, clearly, but that doesn’t take anything away from what this senior class has done for this football program over the last four years,” he said.
Bedford outscored its three playoff opponents 67-0. The Bulldogs will face either top-seeded Londonderry or fourth-seeded Pinkerton Academy in next Saturday’s Division I championship game at Exeter High School.
“I thought we attacked all night long,” Matthews said. “We weren’t on our heels at all. We got after them.
“These kids are exceeding expectations, so can’t wait to have another week with them.”