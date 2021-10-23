BEDFORD — Coach Zach Matthews has strived to make his Bedford Bulldogs’ offense a formidable, balanced attack.
The Bulldogs were about as balanced offensively as Matthews could ask for in their 52-14 NHIAA Division I North triumph over Concord on Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Bedford (6-2), the No. 4 team in the Union Leader Football Power Poll, ran for more than 250 yards and Bulldogs senior quarterback Joe Mikol threw for 197 yards in the team’s fourth straight win.
Mikol also booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and went 5-for-6 on point-after kicks.
The Bulldogs led, 7-0, after the opening quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 31-14 entering the final frame.
“To be honest, I think that’s the biggest thing we have going for us is our balance,” Matthews said. “For us, we worked really hard with our team in trying to not pigeonhole ourselves to saying, ‘Hey, we’re just a running team,’ or, ‘We’re just a passing team.’ We try to do both and have some really good balance.
“I think our kids have shown the ability to kind of win football games in different ways.”
Mikol (15 of 25 passing) connected with classmates Andrew Grudinskas (six catches, 67 yards) and Owen Christopher and sophomore Domminic Tagliaferro (four receptions, 68 yards) for touchdowns and completed passes to five receivers.
Tagliaferro also ran for 37 yards on three carries. Bedford junior Logan Sfeir rushed for a game-high 159 yards, including a 40-yard, fourth-quarter TD, on 15 totes and ran in a two-point conversion. Classmate Colby Snow ran in two fourth-quarter touchdowns on his way to 61 yards on four carries.
“Obviously, Joe did a great job just like every week and the offensive line played really well,” Grudinskas said. “We had some young receivers like Domminic Tagliaferro step up. ... Running the ball, we did excellent.”
Bedford’s defense forced three turnovers (one fumble, two on downs). Concord (3-5) went three-and-out three times.
Bulldogs junior Evan Cibotti recovered Concord’s fourth-quarter fumble and Snow scored via a 17-yard run on the following play. Colin Chandonnet, Kevin Sheridan and Parker Bromley each logged a sack for the Bedford defense.
Concord junior quarterback Zack Doward went 8 of 12 passing for 224 yards and threw third-quarter touchdowns of 45 and 61 yards to Divon Duncan and Matt O’Rourke, respectively. O’Rourke logged five receptions for 108 yards.
Crimson Tide senior Kaevryel Madison rushed for a team-high 21 yards on 11 carries and had a 51-yard reception.
“At this point, we’re just looking to build forward momentum towards the playoffs and just keep getting better every week and I think we did some things really well (Friday),” Matthews said.