MERRIMACK -- While they didn’t match the 61-point win last week over Goffstown, the Bishop Guertin football team again dominated every facet of the game on Friday against Merrimack.

After taking a 35-0 lead in what head coach John Trisciani called the best first half he’s seen in his time at BG, the Cardinals coasted to a 42-6 victory, their fourth straight win to start the season.