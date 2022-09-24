MERRIMACK -- While they didn’t match the 61-point win last week over Goffstown, the Bishop Guertin football team again dominated every facet of the game on Friday against Merrimack.
After taking a 35-0 lead in what head coach John Trisciani called the best first half he’s seen in his time at BG, the Cardinals coasted to a 42-6 victory, their fourth straight win to start the season.
Right from the get-go, BG had the momentum after Ronan Balistreri took the opening kickoff 80 yards untouched to the end zone for the early 6-0 lead.
Merrimack, which has started games slow throughout the season, followed up with a fumble from Reimello Hyde on the team’s first play from scrimmage. It was the first of two fumbles the Tomahawks lost in the first half.
The Cardinals didn’t wait long to find the end zone again thanks to a 31-yard run from Ethan Chmielecki on the second play of the drive. And just like that, BG was up 14-0 less than two minutes into the game.
Chmielecki, taking on the rushing duties with Charlie Bellavance out, ran for 85 yards.
“It was really nice for him to start a game and play on both sides,” said Trisciani. “Hopefully he got some confidence because we thought he played really well.”
With injuries inevitable throughout the football season, Trisciani saw how important it was to get different players game action. Seven players had at least one run for the Cardinals.
The rest of the half belonged to BG quarterback Matt Santosuosso. The senior once again was the guy for the Cardinals, rushing for 90 yard and three touchdowns, while passing for 39 yards. He and several other starters sat out the second half.
While Santosuosso did have a big 31-yard run to set up his final touchdown from the 2-yard line, almost all of his runs were shorter than 10 yards, which helped lengthen drives and keep Merrimack’s offense off the field.
“Anytime you can win the time of possession, you are putting yourself in a good spot,” said Trisciani. “We aren’t trying to go up-tempo. If we can take five yards a play, we can avoid third and longs and fourth downs.”
The defense also did its part to keep Merrimack out of the game. Merrimack gained 66 yards on offense in the first half with most of those yards coming in the final seconds before halftime. In addition to the two lost fumbles, the Tomahawks mishandled multiple punts that prevented them from getting good field position.