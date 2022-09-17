MANCHESTER — After four quarters of regulation time and one overtime possession, the game came down to one play — the kind of play that often defines a football season.
And Dover High’s best player, senior captain Brett Davis, was up to the challenge.
The stage was set. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 11-yard-line, Manchester Memorial, needing a touchdown to extend the game after Dover scored a TD on its OT possession, lined up to run a play it calls “Monster.” Quarterback Connor McFarland took the shotgun snap and lofted a spiral into the left corner of the end zone for trusted wide receiver Martin Alisandro.
But Davis, playing tight man-to-man all the way, knocked the ball away, preserving a heart-stopping 27-21 win for the still-unbeaten Green Wave.
“If there’s anyone on this team who I would take in a one-down, win-the-game situation, it’s Brett,” said Dover coach Eric Cumba. “He made a great play. Especially after he took a big hit (earlier, as a receiver) and was able to shake it off and get out there and play in that overtime. That was big. With a kid like Brett, you expect it. That was nice to see.”
For all of football’s twists — and there were many along the way on Friday night before a big crowd at Chabot-McDonough Field — the deciding factor rested on a simple premise. “Our best player against their best player,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “Who’s gonna win. That’s all it was. When you have to go 11 yards and they’re playing that many people in the box ... see what happens.
“He almost came down with it,” said Sturgis.
The big play allowed Dover to improve to 2-0 against New Hampshire Division I foes, 3-0 overall. The Green Wave will visit rival Spaulding, also 2-0 and 3-0, next Friday night in an early-season East division showdown.
Memorial dropped to 0-2, but can take heart in a comeback effort against the Union Leader Power Poll’s No. 9 team.
The Crusaders trailed 21-6 in the third quarter but rallied — and then defended — to force overtime. First, McFarland (6-for-11, one interception) scrambled and found Alisandro in the right flat for a 45-yard TD. McFarland’s conversion run made it 21-14 with 5:22 remaining in the third quarter.
And after forcing a punt, the Crusaders marched 95 march in 14 plays, mixing the pass with runs by Chase Burris (nine carries for 110 yards) and Erik Seymore (13 carries, 47 yards), with Seymore taking it in from the 5. AJ Sebastien’s line-drive extra point tied it, 21-21, with 6:14 remaining in regulation.
The comeback reflected some of the hard work the Crusaders, who did not play last weekend, have put in, said Sturgis.
“It’s a credit to them,” said Sturgis. “In the Timberlane game (a Sept. 2 loss), we made a lot of errors, hurt ourselves. We truly believe we lost that game. We made a lot of mental mistakes. We worked the last two weeks fixing the mental part of it.
“We think, pound for pound, kid for kid, we have one of the best teams in the state,” said Sturgis. “And I think that showed here tonight — that we can hang with anybody if we’re playing Crusader football, which is being disciplined.”
Dover made one last push to win in regulation. But on a fourth-and-1 at the Memorial 20, with 1:40 left, quarterback Ryder Aubin was stuffed by the middle of the Memorial line for a loss.
In the untimed overtime, with each team receiving a set of downs at the other team’s 10, the Green Wave scored on third down when Aubin hit Stephen Gitau over the middle from the 3. Tucker Johnson’s extra point attempt was deflected, hit the crossbar and bounced back.
Based on the first half, Memorial fans couldn’t have fathomed an exciting ending. Dover notched 18 first downs in the first half, to Memorial’s two, with Aubin (eight carries for 78 yards rushing; 8-for-16 passing, 11 yards) orchestrating the attack. The quarterback found running back Brady McInnes in the right corner of the end zone for a 25-yard TD pass, then ran one in from the 22 to make it 14-0.
About the only thing stopping Dover in the first half were fumbles lost (three), and when Burris pinballed off defenders (and some of his own blockers) for an 83-yard TD jaunt, Memorial was within 14-6 at halftime.
But the Green Wave struck only 1:29 into the second half when Aubin passed 32 yards over the middle to Gitau for a TD. Johnson’s third extra-point made it 21-6.
All of which led to a fantastic finish, with one final punctuation mark.
“Our best receiver, Martin Alisandro ... throw it up to him ... try to make a play,” said McFarland. “Almost had it. Stuff happens. Can’t dwell on it. Just got to keep our heads up and move forward.”