Brett Davis

Dover's Brett Davis, lining up to tackle Winnacunnet running back Frankie Brown in Week 1, made the big play for the Green Wave on Friday night at Memorial.

 DAN DOYON

MANCHESTER — After four quarters of regulation time and one overtime possession, the game came down to one play — the kind of play that often defines a football season.

And Dover High’s best player, senior captain Brett Davis, was up to the challenge.