LONDONDERRY — Ol’ Mo, who is always a key character in any high school football game, was calling out to the Bishop Guertin Cardinals.
But Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan and running back Jake Schena must have heard him, too.
Holding a tenuous lead in the third quarter, facing a daunting third-and-23 from its 25 and the prospect of a punt into a stiff wind, the Lancers converted the play of the game when Heenan hit Schena out of the backfield for a 75-yard catch and run.
In a matter of seconds, momentum was Londonderry’s.
Less then four minutes later, Heenan found Anthony Amaro on an 8-yard touchdown pass, and just like that, the battle between No. 1 and No. 2 was sealed. Londonderry, top ranked in the Union Leader Power Poll, had built a 20-point lead on its way to a 35-16 victory over second-ranked BG before the usual packed house at Lancer Park.
The Lancers improved to 5-0 against NHIAA Division I competition, 5-1 overall including their loss at traditional Rhode Island power Bishop Hendricken.
The Cardinals dropped to 5-1.
“We did a play-action,” said Heenan, recounting the biggest of the big plays. “(Schena) was doing a wheel out of the backfield. He got past the outside ’backer up the sideline and I just put it on him.” Schena handled the rest, busting past two defensive backs to reach the end zone.
“That went our way,” said Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon. “That was probably a backbreaker for them. They kind of had us there.”
Heenan finished 7 for 11 for 192 yards and three TDs. He also led Londonderry in rushing with 55 yards on 17 carries. His offensive efforts highlighted a night in which Londonderry used big plays to trump occasional effective ball-control by BG. Cardinals quarterback Matt Santosuosso led all rushers with 125 yards on 22 carries. Running back Ethan Labbe added 71 yards on 14 totes.
Not all of Londonderry’s big plays came on offense. Seth Doyon contributed perhaps the hustle play of the year in the first quarter, when he chased down Santosuosso, who had slipped through the left side and bolted 72 yards — before being taken down at the 9. The Cardinals then failed to score on a fourth-and-goal play from the 2.
“He (Doyon) had a great game all game, but that’s a game-changing play,” said Lauzon.
Moments later, the Lancers took the lead when Heenan found wide receiver Andrew Kullman, who made one sharp cut then used his sprinter’s speed to blast 81 yards to paydirt.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jaydon Navarro recovered a BG fumble, setting up an 18-yard TD run by Amaro, who weaved through the left side. Two TDs and two Jack Drabik PAT kicks within 19 seconds made it 14-0.
BG responded in a big way, traveling 82 yards in 10 plays. Santosuosso’s 19-yard TD run, followed by his own two-point conversion run, narrowed the gap to 14-8 with 5:22 remaining in the half. The Cardinals nearly found the end zone again before the end of the half, but the clock expired after an incompletion on first down from the 7.
“The kids really battled,” said BG coach John Trisciani. “We’re having a really hard time with some injuries and we had more guys get banged up (Friday). Guys are being called upon to play out of position or play on a spot they haven’t had a ton of reps in. It’s like a next-man-up mentality, but at the same time, we were running out of men.”
The Lancers notched two takeaways in the third quarter, including a fumble recovery by Michael Sampson on a Santosuosso sack and an interception by Dylan Wrisley. “That’s football in general, and turnovers are magnified even more when you’re playing a good team,” said Trisciani.
Santosuosso’s 1-yard TD run capped a 61-yard drive to close the gap to 28-16 with seven minutes to play.
But Trevor Weinmann’s 3-yard TD run, on an inside handoff, ended all doubt with 3:23 left.
Londonderry amassed 369 total yards but was penalized nine times for 90 yards. BG finished with 283 total yards (21 first downs) and was penalized five times for 55 yards.
“That’s a really good team,” said Lauzon, referring to BG. “I’m not thrilled with some of the little things that went wrong but we’ve been playing good football the last few weeks, for the most part.”