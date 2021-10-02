CONCORD — Explosive offensive plays helped the Goffstown High School football team overcome what coach Nick Hammond considered an inconsistent performance Friday night at Memorial Field.
The Grizzlies scored four of their five touchdowns on plays of at least 26 yards en route to a 34-23 Division I victory over Concord.
Goffstown senior tight end Peyton Strickland ran in TDs from 85 and 26 yards out. Grizzlies quarterback Josh Webb (9 of 15 passing, 137 yards) connected with Aaron Duval for a 50-yard catch-and-run on the game-winning touchdown, which built a 27-17 Goffstown lead with 2:19 left in the third quarter.
Senior Caden Perry also ran in a 45-yard TD in the third quarter to pull Goffstown (2-1) ahead, 20-17.
The Grizzlies, who were penalized four times for 35 yards and turned the ball over twice on interceptions, trailed, 17-14, at halftime before holding Concord (1-4) to one second-half TD.
Goffstown entered the weekend ranked seventh in the Union Leader Power Poll.
“We feel pretty good about that (offensive) group,” said Hammond, who blamed himself and, to a lesser extent, a lack of games, for Goffstown’s inconsistency. “A lot of guys who have played a lot of football for us and been really productive. They’re kind of the heart and soul of the team.”
Strickland ran for a game-high 137 yards on four carries, logged two catches for 17 yards, had a sack on defense, saw time at quarterback and served as Goffstown’s punter.
Strickland, who runs the 100-meter dash and 4-by-100-meter relay in track, has received offers from the University of New Hampshire, Monmouth, Bucknell, Elon, Columbia, Bryant and the University of South Carolina.
Duval, who moved from slot receiver to running back after senior Uziel Mpoyo suffered a season-ending injury in August, ran for 52 yards on 12 carries and made three receptions for 19 yards, including a 7-yard, first-quarter TD that tied the game at 7-7.
“(Hammond) is definitely great for seeing Duval’s talent at running back,” Strickland said. “It’s kind of unsuspecting because Duval’s not the biggest guy but, man, he’s fast, he’s super shifty — he’d hurt my ankles in a minute. Super tough runner. Great to have him as a weapon at running back.”
First-year Concord coach Jim Corkum said he and his coaching staff game-planned around Strickland and Duval.
“You watch their game against Exeter, you watch their game against Bedford and he even did it a few times (Friday): the quarterback throws it high and (Strickland) just outjumps five guys and pulls it down,” Corkum said. “It’s like, I don’t have a defense drawn up for that.
“(Duval) is tough as nails. ... he’s tough to bring down.”
Concord had an 11-play drive in the third quarter stall at the Goffstown 41-yard line and fourth-quarter drives of 15 and 10 plays end with turnovers on downs. The Grizzlies scored on their first two third-quarter possessions in between Concord’s stalled long drive to take its 27-17 lead.
Concord’s Zack Doward went 8 of 25 passing for 120 yards and ran for 39 yards and a TD on nine carries. The Crimson Tide also received two 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Rashed Jabo and a 35-yard field goal from Jacob Plante. Concord’s Kaevryel Madison ran 22 times for a team-high 108 yards and had an interception. Teammate Divon Duncan added 82 yards on six carries and also contributed an interception.
“We by far did not play our best game,” Strickland said. “On offense, we really just had to step up and make plays when we could to make up for a slow start on defense.”