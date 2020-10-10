DOVER — Nobody was allowed in the Dover High School stands last week to see the Green Wave football team begin its season with a win over Exeter, but there were a limited number of fans who got to see how Dover would follow up against Winnacunnet on Friday night.
The fans who got to see it weren’t disappointed.
Dover scored two touchdowns before junior quarterback Darian Lopez-Sullivan led his offense on the field. Lopez-Sullivan then threw two first-half touchdown passes, and Dover’s defense forced four Winnacunnet turnovers in a 28-12 Division I victory.
The Warriors (2-1) entered the game ranked No. 5 in the Union Leader Power Poll.
“I’m happy, but I’m not satisfied yet; we’ve just got to keep on rolling,” Lopez-Sullivan said. “It’s obviously not going to be the same this year without the people, but even the few people who came here today were a big help.”
Dover High started the fall sports season with COVID-19 restrictions of allowing no fans at events, including Dover’s 7-6 win over Exeter. That was changed last week. Each athlete was allotted two tickets apiece for household family only.
The Green Wave (2-0) led 15-6 after linebacker Beau Normandeau scooped up a Ryan Eaton fumble and rambled 40 yards into the end zone. Luke Geppert then responded to a Winnacunnet score with an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that was coupled with a Lopez-Sullivan 2-point conversion toss to Jackson McCoy with 4:05 left in the first quarter.
“You’ve got to try to keep the kids to stay level in those moments with two huge plays for touchdowns. You could tell the kids the kids were excited and were hyperventilating,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “We were just talking about keeping under control. Then we went out and got two touchdowns on offense in the first half. I think we flatlined a bit emotionally in the second half, but we’ll get better and that was a big win against a good football team.”
Winnacunnet’s Tucker McCann (14 carries, 104 yards) fumbled the ball away on the ensuing possession to set up Dover at midfield. Geppert (10 carries, 72 yards) then ripped off runs of 12 and 14 yards, and Lopez-Sullivan capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Connor Sheehan with 1:36 left in the first quarter.
Lopez-Sullivan led Dover to a 28-6 halftime lead when his 25-yard completion Gabriel Rubio helped set up his 8-yard touchdown toss to Hunter Kaarto late in the second quarter. Lopez-Sullivan completed 10 of 20 passes for 129 yards on the night, ran for 43 yards, and added a goal-line interception of Winnacunnet quarterback Kyle Tilley from his safety position in the third quarter.
“We’ve got a lot of momentum here, and that’s something we strive on,” Lopez-Sullivan said. “We get excited, we get going and we get in a groove. I still think we left some points on the board, but that’s OK. We did enough, we got the win and we’ll get better next week.”
Even Winnacunnet’s first touchdown was marred by its chief enemy on the night: fumbles. The Warriors fumbled the ball away three times, and its first-quarter score came after Winnacunnet’s Nick Purdy recovered his teammate’s fumble (Eaton’s) and ran it in from 16 yards out.
“We had some problems with the exchange, but credit to our defense that they gave up only two scores after that start,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “I didn’t think we lost any fire and it felt like we had a lot of yards, but you can’t bog down in the red zone. We kept making mistakes.”