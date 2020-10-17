MANCHESTER — Dylan Santosuosso’s senior year hadn’t been going the way he envisioned it.
Of course, there’s the overlying theme of the pandemic, which makes all athletes these days cherish even practices, knowing their season could vanish in an instant.
Then there are the games, and Santosuosso’s Bishop Guertin Cardinals hadn’t won one entering Friday night’s affair at Trinity.
“We wanted this,” said Santosuosso. “We should not be 0-3.”
And now they’re not, thanks in part to Santosuosso, who ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the Cards’ 28-7 victory.
Bishop Guertin, a Division I school, took control with a second-quarter surge that broke a 7-7, then turned to a stout defense. After an impressive first-quarter TD drive, the Division III Pioneers managed to push into BG territory only once more, briefly and barely, in the third quarter.
The Pioneers, 2-2, are 1-1 against Division I schools, 1-0 against Division II (Manchester West) and 0-1 against Division III (unbeaten Pelham). They are scheduled to finish their regular season against another Division III school, Campbell, next Saturday afternoon in Litchfield.
Running back Dan Fleming played a co-starring role for the Cardinals, gaining 80 yards on 20 carries. His number was called eight times (of the 10 plays) on the opening drive before Santosuosso ran a keeper up the middle from the 8.
Trinity responded nicely, traveling 66 yards in 12 plays, capped by Malith Yor’s 9-yard TD run.
Then BG, which had no turnovers on a rainy night, went to work. Santosuosso, who was 9-for-13 passing for 97 yards and had 15 carries for 67 yards, submitted a pair of drive-sustaining runs, including a 7-yard pickup on a fourth-and-2 at the Trinity 27. He hit Connor Guiboard over the middle from the 5, and the lead was BG’s, 14-7.
And after forcing a three-and-out, the Cardinals struck again before halftime. The key play was a 30-yard pass from Santosuosso to younger brother Matt to the Trinity 2. Older brother ducked in for the TD to double the lead, 21-7.
The Cards, who are scheduled to play Nashua South on Friday night, salted the game away early in the fourth quarter on 56-yard scoring drive, capped by Fleming’s 4-yard TD run.