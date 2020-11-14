AMHERST — Sometimes all it takes is one big play to get your team going. For Souhegan of Amherst, it was Luke Manning blocking Kody Bartose’s punt attempt and Will Boyle scooping and scoring that put the Sabers on the board late in the first half of Saturday’s Division II semifinal.
After a slow start for both teams, the momentum officially shifted the Sabers’ way, and they rode that wave to a 31-7 win over Timberlane, earning a trip to next weekend’s NHIAA title game against fellow top seed Plymouth.
The play came with 2:27 remaining in the second period and, after forcing a punt on Timberlane’s ensuing possession, Souhegan marched right back down the field and scored again with 42 seconds left. The drive was highlighted by a 41-yard pitch-and-catch between quarterback Austin Jain and Manning and was later capped off when Jain found Jake Civiello through the air from nine yards out.
What could have easily been 0-0 going into the half was suddenly 14-0 in the Sabers’ favor.
“We talk a lot about starting fast, winning the middle eight (minutes) and then finishing the game in the fourth,” Sabers coach Robin Bowkett said. “The last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half, if you win that, then you’re in pretty good position.
“We scored twice before the half, we drove down the field and maybe had a six-minute drive with a field goal to start the second half. It was just really good. We gotta maybe start faster but I was just really proud of how that came together.”
Souhegan started the second half pounding the rock on the ground with great success. The first three plays went to running back Riley Lawhorn and he picked up chunk gains of 14, 13, and 11.
In all, Lawhorn (15 carries, 71 yards) had five totes for 48 yards on the drive, essentially setting himself up for the 25-yard field goal he hit at the 7:55 mark to put Souhegan ahead 17-0.
“We felt like if we got one more (score) in there we were gonna feel pretty good about where we were for the rest of the game,” Bowkett said. “We just stopped getting cute and did what was working for us and what got us here, which is getting the ball to Riley. The blocks on the perimeter were great, we got the edge and I was proud of our execution there in the second half.”
The Sabers scored two more times in the fourth quarter with both coming on passes from Jain (16 completions, 195 yards) to Reese Colby.
The first was a 6-yard dart to the back right corner of the end zone and the second was a 24-yard hookup over the middle of the defense.
Timberlane got on the board with 55 seconds left in the game when Dominic Pallaria ran in from 12 yards out.
“I’m proud of the way my kids competed today,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “I thought we played extremely hard, which we always do. We gave an unbelievable effort against a very good football team. Our guys will play until the end every time. I’m proud of that.”
Souhegan will now take its dynamic offense and stout defense (turned Timberlane over three times, including two Civiello interceptions) into the championship game against a team that has likewise gone undefeated this season.
“This is awesome,” Bowkett said. “One more.”