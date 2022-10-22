BOW — Nick Ouellette was a 16-year old Bow High School junior football player last September when he was killed along with 6-year old brother, Gavin, in a tragic accident on Interstate 89. The Ouellettes have never left the mind of his Bow High teammates and the Bow community ever since.
“He’s on the field with us. We already knew that,” Bow senior Ryan Lover said after Saturday’s victory over Pembroke Academy. “He’s always out here with us. He’s the 12th man on the field with us, and we’ve taken that to heart.”
Lover and his teammates did their best to honor Ouellette on an emotional and special day. Lover ran for 132 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown to lead Bow to its fifth straight victory, 31-9, in a Division II contest.
“We definitely miss him, he’s still our 12th man and he’ll always be in our hearts,” fellow Bow senior Hollis Jones said.
Bow coach Paul Cohen has given the message since that tragic day that the best way to honor Ouellette is to go out and “play as hard and as well as he would’ve.
“We use the emotions in the best way possible,” Cohen said. “Coming into (today), we knew there is a hole, there is a loss from last year that carries into this year and they’re very much aware of it.
“But I also think that they’ve decided to honor that loss and honor that memory as best as they can, and they’ve done that week in and week out,” Cohen said. “I can’t complain;. We’re on a roll now.”
Bow (7-1) opened the game with a 12-play, 74-yard drive that was finished off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Jones. Bow quarterback Owen Walton then found Ben Berube on a 2-point conversion pass to give Bow an 8-0 lead with 6:36 left in the first quarter.
After Pembroke (2-6) sliced its deficit to 8-3 in the second quarter on Peyton Harmony’s 20-yard field goal, the Falcons responded with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended with certainly a different touchdown scorer than Bow has had all year.
The Falcons came out of a timeout with three seconds left in the second quarter facing fourth-and-two at Pembroke’s 3. Senior center Austin Bouch switched out his position and into the backfield, bruising his way to a 3-yard scoring run that sent the Falcons into halftime with a 15-3 lead.
“I talked to coach earlier in the season and said, ‘Coach, I did this before, let’s give it one more shot,’” Bouch said. “He said ‘Senior Day, we’ll see what happens’. It definitely felt good.”
Bow put the game away on the opening two plays of the third quarter when Jones blitzed from his inside linebacker position to jar the ball loose from Pembroke quarterback Joe Fitzgerald. Jones scooped up the ball and ran to Pembroke’s 15, and Lover barreled his way into the end zone on the next play to give Bow a 22-3 lead.
“What (Cohen) always says is that we like to play smashmouth football and that’s what that was,” Jones said. “We love to hit and we love to play smashmouth football.”
Bow’s only loss of the season was an ugly one, 52-33, at the hands of undefeated Belmont-Gilford. Since then, the Falcons have surrendered an average of 5.8 points a game, while scoring at a 26.6 clip. Bow will look to wrap up a home game for the Division II quarterfinals with a win at Laconia this coming weekend.
“We needed the loss at the beginning of the season. It was very humbling,” Lover said. “Now we know what we need to do to execute and win. I couldn’t ask for a better team. This is a great group of guys and we’re going to continue to finish out the season and play hard football.”