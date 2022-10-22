BOW — Nick Ouellette was a 16-year old Bow High School junior football player last September when he was killed along with 6-year old brother, Gavin, in a tragic accident on Interstate 89. The Ouellettes have never left the mind of his Bow High teammates and the Bow community ever since.

“He’s on the field with us. We already knew that,” Bow senior Ryan Lover said after Saturday’s victory over Pembroke Academy. “He’s always out here with us. He’s the 12th man on the field with us, and we’ve taken that to heart.”