BOW — The final score was secondary.
What mattered most Friday night at Bow High School was that the Falcons football team honored Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette.
Nicholas, 16, who wore No. 55 for the football team, and his younger brother, Gavin, 6, who came to every practice, died in a car accident on Sept. 10. They were riding to school with their father, Thomas, when their car drifted into the breakdown lane and hit a parked tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Thousands came Friday night to watch the Falcons play their first game since the tragedy — a 28-6 NHIAA Division II loss to Plymouth Regional.
Nicholas and Gavin’s brother, Dylan, 10, led Bow onto the field wearing Nicholas’ navy home jersey and served as an honorary captain for the coin toss.
Bow held a 55-second moment of silence before the Falcons band played the national anthem. Coaches and players on both teams wore No. 55 pins on their hats or shirts and No. 55 decals on their helmets.
Bow fans, cheerleaders, band members and students, and a number of Plymouth fans wore pink clothing. Several Falcons players wore pink wrist or ankle tape.
Pink was Nicholas’ favorite color.
Signs reading “Ouellette” inside a heart, “Together” and “Falcons fly forever” surrounded the field.
“No, we didn’t win by score and I understand that,” Bow coach Paul Cohen said, “but in this particular week with what this team has been through, the fact that they stepped on the field and they played an entire game — never quit, they were in it for most of it — I can’t ask for anything more than what they did.”
Cohen said it was a difficult balancing act for him throughout the week between worrying about his usual game preparation with the team and his players’ mental health. Their mental health was more important in some respects, he said.
“For me, (Friday) was more about just seeing them play,” Cohen said. “That, for a little while, they didn’t have to think about something that’s been on their minds in a horrific fashion for a week.”
Bow’s defense took the field with 10 players and Plymouth intentionally received a delay of game penalty on the first play from scrimmage to pay tribute to the Ouellette brothers.
Bobcats coach Chris Sanborn said he told his players throughout the week that the best way they could honor the Ouellettes was to play great football.
Plymouth (3-0) led, 14-0, at halftime behind junior Dylan Welch’s 55-yard punt return for a TD and an 11-yard scoring run from senior Anthony Ciotti in the first quarter. Ciotti also scored on a 26-yard run and Kurtis Cross connected with Jake Crowley for a 21-yard TD in the fourth quarter for the Bobcats. Plymouth senior Will Fogarty went 4-for-4 on point-after kicks.
“That was an electric atmosphere,” Sanborn said. “I thought that there was a lot of community support from Bow and the Plymouth fans showed great support.
“We were going there to win the game but showing up with a heavy heart.”
Bow (0-2) cut Plymouth’s lead to 14-6 with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter, when senior quarterback Alex Boisvert ran 50 yards up the near sideline for a touchdown.
Falcons junior running backs Logan Gordon and Ryan Lover combined for 81 rushing yards on 23 carries. Classmate Hollis Jones recorded an interception.
“The loss is always going to be there but as each week rolls by as this autumn continues on, my hope is that they can focus continually more on football during football time and then use that as a source of strength,” Cohen said of his players.