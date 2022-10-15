Manchester Memorial’s Raymond Alleyne, right, hits Winnacunnet’s Frankie Brown after a first down gain Friday night in Manchester. Brown starred as Winnacunnet won its first game of the season, 20-13. Story, Page C3.
MANCHESTER — The collective effort, until Friday night, showed no wins and six losses. But the individuals who comprised Winnacunnet High football had never wavered, said coach Ryan Francoeur.
“This group has never been one where I’ve had to coach effort or focus or commitment to being there,” said Francoeur. “We just had trouble on Friday nights.”
Troubled no more, however, the Warriors parlayed Frankie Brown’s hard running and two touchdowns to beat Manchester Memorial 20-13 Friday night at Chabot-McDonough Field. The one-score difference was a bit deceptive in that Memorial scored a touchdown on the last play of the game.
“I’m happy for everybody,” said Francoeur. “Coaches, players have been working hard — especially the seniors. This has been a tough go for them up to this game. We expected we’d produce — all of us — more this year and we haven’t. So I really wanted to get this one for (the seniors). They’ve been in this program four years and they definitely deserved it.”
Memorial (1-5) dug itself a hole with two turnovers and took key penalties in the first half that contributed to its 20-0 deficit. With shouts of “C’mon, Crusaders, wake up!” coming from the stands, they did, especially in the third quarter behind junior quarterback Connor McFarland.
But the damage was too much to overcome.
“(At halftime), we said, ‘Whatever happens, we have each other’s back. We take care of each other. We’ll move on. We’ll keep playing,’” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “We beat them 13-0 in the second half. That’s Crusader football. That’s how it’s supposed to be played.
“They (Memorial players) are not supposed to let other outside things impact them,” said Sturgis. “That’s not what we do. That’s not who we are. We just woke up and played with our mentality, our physicality.”
“The second half was great, but that has to be from the get-go,” said Sturgis.
Brown rushed 26 times for 87 yards. Not counting punts, Winnacunnet ran another 27 plays not involving Brown, for 117 yards.
Brown’s first rushing touchdown, a 7-yard scamper to the left pylon, put the Warriors up 6-0 with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter. The play came one play after Winnacunnet recovered a fumble at Memorial’s 7.
The most significant non-Brown play came with 9:42 left in the second quarter when Tate Goucher took a swing pass from quarterback Riley McDaniel and went 15 yards for the score.
And the points kept coming. Kevin Tilley’s interception put the Warriors back in business at their 35. Winnacunnet used 11 plays — aided by a fourth-down facemask penalty that salvaged the drive — and capped the effort with Brown’s 1-yard plunge.
“Frankie is a senior captain,” said Francoeur. “He’s as tough as anyone out here. He wants the ball in his hands. ... Frankie’s been doing that for us all year. Even when stuff’s not there, he’s running hard and lowering his shoulder.”
The third quarter was the McFarland Show. The junior darted and dashed to buy time for himself, and hit on seven straight completions as Memorial used half of the period to travel 81 yards in 11 plays. McFarland (12-for-21 passing) scored on a 9-yard keeper up the middle on which he took a hard shot at the goal line — and surged into the end zone.
Neither team sustained much for the rest of the second half, although Winnacunnet did managed to kill significant time off the clock.
Memorial managed one more opportunity, taking over with 3:43 left, and McFarland hit Martin Alisandro on a 40-yard bomb. With the Crusaders in the red zone, though, the Winnacunnet defense stiffened and forced incompletions.
The Crusaders got it back for one final play and scored when Alisandro hauled in a 24-yard TD pass that was tipped at the goal line.