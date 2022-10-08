210829-spt-bedford-_ROY8568

Bedford’s Logan Sfeir, shown in action last season, helped the Bulldogs past Exeter on Friday night.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

EXETER — The Bedford High football team has passed a test and improved each game since its opening-week loss at Nashua North, Bulldogs coach Zach Matthews said.

In a midterm exam-level game Friday night at Bill Ball Stadium, Bedford earned a 20-10 Division I victory over Exeter using the Blue Hawks’ trademark winning formula.