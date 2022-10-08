EXETER — The Bedford High football team has passed a test and improved each game since its opening-week loss at Nashua North, Bulldogs coach Zach Matthews said.
In a midterm exam-level game Friday night at Bill Ball Stadium, Bedford earned a 20-10 Division I victory over Exeter using the Blue Hawks’ trademark winning formula.
The Bulldogs (5-1), who entered this weekend ranked sixth in the Union Leader Power Poll, possessed the ball for 19 minutes, 36 seconds, won the trench battle in the second half and shut out Exeter over the final 24 minutes.
The Blue Hawks (4-2), who were No. 5 in the Union Leader Power Poll entering the weekend, went three-and-out twice and turned the ball over on an interception in their three second-half drives. They finished with fewer than 150 yards of total offense.
“If you can possess the ball and dominate the line of scrimmage, you’re going to be in position to win a heck of a lot of football games,” Matthews said. “That’s the formula Billy (Exeter coach Bill Ball) has used for 30 years to win a lot of football games — control the clock, dominate the line of scrimmage and play good defense — and that’s what the (Bedford) kids did tonight.”
Exeter broke a 7-7 tie with 6.5 seconds left in the first half, when senior Ethan Moss booted a 34-yard field goal five plays after classmate Nolan Bleakley intercepted Bedford quarterback Danny Black.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 19-play drive that took 10:03 off the clock but their 29-yard field goal try curved wide left. After forcing a Blue Hawks three-and-out, Bedford milked another 4:21 of clock on its eight-play, 62-yard game-winning touchdown drive.
On his lone second-half carry, junior Dom Tagliaferro ran in a 10-yard Bedford touchdown with 7:28 remaining to give the Bulldogs a 13-10 lead.
Bedford’s offense had confidence going into that drive despite coming up scoreless on its long previous possession, Tagliaferro said.
“I feel like we knew we should have gotten a touchdown so we just had that momentum the whole drive and I think we just kept that the rest of the game, basically,” Tagliaferro said.
Bedford capped the game’s scoring with a 1-yard TD run from Logan Sfeir (14 carries, 53 yards) and Colby Snow’s ensuing point-after kick with 1:02 left. The Bulldogs began the drive at the Exeter 30-yard line after Tagliaferro returned a punt about 50 yards.
Tagliaferro, who plays safety on defense, ended Exeter’s final drive on its own 35-yard line by intercepting Blue Hawks quarterback Evan Pafford.
“I feel like we eliminated their few big plays and just executed,” Tagliaferro said of Bedford’s second-half defensive effort.
The Bulldogs struck first with Snow’s 39-yard touchdown run and Kevin Sheridan’s PAT that came with 5:50 left in the opening quarter.
Exeter responded with a nine-play, 74-yard scoring drive. Pafford (3 of 8 passing, 38 yards) hit Moss over the middle for a 26-yard TD pass. Moss followed up with the PAT.
Moss caught all of Pafford’s completions and ran for 22 yards on seven carries.
Teammate Aidan McGinley rushed for 34 yards on eight carries.
Snow ran 15 times for 74 yards and had two receptions for 20 yards. Black completed 9 of his 14 passing attempts for 104 yards.
“That’s a statement win for this group and we’re hungry for more,” Matthews said.