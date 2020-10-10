LONDONDERRY — Three interceptions. Two fumble recoveries. One blocked field goal.
The Bedford defense came to play on Friday, walking into previously undefeated Londonderry’s backyard and snapping a 14-game Lancers winning streak that dated to 2018 with a 26-7 statement win.
“(Londonderry is) a good football team,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “They’re well-coached. We knew we were going to have to come in here and play really good defense. I couldn’t be more proud of our defense. We bent at times but we didn’t break and I think we made it difficult for them to score. We got some good stops down in our end and got the ball back and I think that was huge for us tonight.”
Londonderry entered the game ranked No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll, Bedford seventh.
If the Bulldogs (2-1) weren’t scoring directly off their turnovers, they were using their time of possession to milk the clock after building a 20-7 lead at halftime. The score stood until Bedford scored again with 1:14 remaining in the game.
In all, two of Bedford’s forced turnovers led to scores — a 22-yard field goal off the toe of Joseph Mikol and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Mikol to Dylan Kumbani.
Bedford won the forced turnover battle, 5-2.
“I think any time you have a game like this, turnovers are a big-time separator,” Matthews said. “You have to turn turnovers into points and we were lucky enough, obviously, in that first half to punch a couple things in and take advantage of a short field. Then, obviously, in the second half they’ve got to come in and do some different things to kind of chase us down.”
Given the shortened preseason entering this new campaign, it seems impressive the Bulldogs were able to shut down one of the better offenses in the state on their home turf. Bedford saw something similar, though not totally the same, in their Week 1 loss.
“I think it’s a very different team,” Matthews said when asked about Goffstown’s offense compared with Londonderry’s. “I think Goffstown is a more big, physical kind of power-running quarterback (with Jarrett Henault).
“(Londonderry QB) Dylan McEachern is more of a slasher kind of with some speed. Definitely the quarterback run is something we focused on coming in. You just hope that the kids kind of stay with the game plan. … When we played Goffstown Week 1 we had no scrimmages or games and we really hadn’t done anything. So we’re just using everything to get better. I definitely think that we got better this week and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”
As prepared as Bedford seemed, Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon, whose team dropped to 2-1, thought some of the turnovers could be chalked up to some sluggish play.
“Not to take any credit away from them, I just think it was more self-inflicted than anything else,” he said. “They gave us some looks that maybe were not ideal for certain plays we tried to run, but I think overall we’ve handled fronts like that before and we have a veteran offensive line. We should be able to handle that stuff. You just can’t turn the ball over five times.”
Bedford’s Solomon Sanchez finished with two rushing touchdowns (both from a yard out) while Mikol finished with two field goals and the TD pass to Kumbani. Riley Boles had Londonderry’s score, a 3-yard run.