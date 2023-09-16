{span}Campbell’s Scott Hershberger looks upfield during a 28-yard run during the first quarter of Saturday’s 42-0 Division III win over Stevens. Hershberger finished with 107 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns.{/span}


{span}Campbell’s Scott Hershberger attempts to wrap up Tyler Christian of Stevens during the first quarter of Saturday’s game in Litchfield.{/span}
LITCHFIELD — Three games into its defense of a Division III championship, the Campbell High School football team is looking every bit the part of a team primed to make a run at repeating.
After opening the season with convincing wins over Epping/Newmarket and Kingswood, the Cougars tacked on their latest dominant victory on Saturday morning with a 42-0 decision over Stevens.
“The message from the get-go is us versus us and when we click, we’re very dangerous, and when we make mental mistakes, we allow teams to stay in games,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said. “At the end of the day, repeating is very difficult for a variety of reasons, so we’re trying to take it one game at a time.”
Campbell (3-0) returned a healthy core of players from last year’s team that capped off its 9-2 season with a 16-14 victory over Trinity in the state final. Trinity (3-0) is the only other undefeated team in the division, with the next meeting of the teams slated for Sept. 29 in Litchfield under temporary lights. The Cougars will first have to play this Friday night at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (2-1).
Junior running back/linebacker Scott Hershberger highlights the returnees for the Cougars after averaging 9.67 yards a carry while compiling 2,291 rushing yards as a sophomore. He was coming off a 248-yard, five-touchdown performance against Kingswood. On Saturday, Hershberger took his first carry 28 yards for a score to give Campbell a 6-0 lead 18 seconds into the game. He added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 107 rushing yards on eight carries.
“I feel really good and I feel like we have a lot of kids who can do something with the ball this year,” said Hershberger. “It’s just not me this year. It’s not just me getting 50 touches a game. We’re able to spread it around and it helps us stay healthy. I’m more patient as a runner this year and our line is progressing well.”
Costello loves the depth his team has this year on both sides of the ball, as Logan Daigle and Hershberger’s twin brother, Nick, also got multiple carries early on.
Nick Hershberger scored Campbell’s second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, while Daigle hauled in a 35-yard scoring pass from Campbell senior quarterback Gavin Osgood in the second.
Jack Kidwell chipped in with defensive scoring by returning an interception 39 yards for a touchdown in the third.
“Through three weeks, I have been pleased with where we are defensively and we’ve been able to play more kids than expected, because the No. 1 priority is to stay healthy,” Costello said. “Obviously, Scott Hershberger is the big name, but we’ve had kids step up and are ready to contribute.”
Costello has also been pleased with the progress of Osgood in his first year as the starting quarterback, saying that he’s probably the best thrower he’s had. Osgood feels like he’s meshed into his role nicely and is ready to grow after serving as the backup to Jackson Kanaly.
“I’m more calm, I am not nervous anymore and I think I’m progressing well,” Osgood said. “I think we’re playing well right now and we’re just going to keep working and get our stuff done.”