{span}Campbell’s Scott Hershberger looks upfield during a 28-yard run during the first quarter of Saturday’s 42-0 Division III win over Stevens. Hershberger finished with 107 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns.{/span}

 DAN DOYON

LITCHFIELD — Three games into its defense of a Division III championship, the Campbell High School football team is looking every bit the part of a team primed to make a run at repeating.

After opening the season with convincing wins over Epping/Newmarket and Kingswood, the Cougars tacked on their latest dominant victory on Saturday morning with a 42-0 decision over Stevens.