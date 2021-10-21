THERE’S an interesting situation developing in the South/West bracket of Division I, where Pinkerton Academy (6-1) and Bishop Guertin (5-2) are on course to meet in the quarterfinals.
Pinkerton has Nashua North (3-4) and Alvirne (0-6) remaining on its regular season schedule. Barring any upsets, the Astros will finish in second place in the South Conference, behind Londonderry, and be the No. 3 seed for the playoffs. Bishop Guertin has already clinched the West Conference championship, and will be the No. 2 seed in that half of the Division I bracket.
Pinkerton beat BG 22-12 in Nashua last Saturday, but even if the Astros finish 8-1 they’ll have to travel to Nashua if those teams do meet in the quarterfinals. You read that right. Pinkerton would have to play at BG despite having a better record than BG and the fact that it beat BG during the only regular-season meeting between the teams.
The reason for this is an antiquated rule that gives the four Division I conference champions an automatic playoff berth and a home game for the quarterfinals despite their record. Even if BG won the conference with a 4-5 record and lost to Pinkerton by four touchdowns during the regular season, the Astros would play at BG.
This is no knock on BG, which, as the rules are written, has earned a home game. No one is asking the Cardinals to surrender that home game. We’re asking for the rule to change after this season.
The rule probably stems from the decision-makers in Concord watching too much NFL, which awards an automatic playoff berth to each division champion. The rule makes sense in the NFL, since a team could play in a particularly tough division and be deserving of a playoff berth despite having an inferior record to another team in playoff contention.
Division I teams play balanced schedules, however. Teams in the South/West bracket face the same opponents, as do teams in the North/East bracket. The balanced schedules explain why the NHIAA Point Rating is not needed in Division I — at least not in a “typical” season. Head-to-head results settle most ties.
What should be done — what would be fair — is to send the four teams with the best records from the South/West bracket to the playoffs, and the four teams with the best records from the North/East bracket to the playoffs. The teams with the best records would open the playoffs at home.
This situation could be worse. At least twice in the past a team with a 7-2 record has been denied a playoff spot because a 4-5 team finished first in its conference and earned an automatic berth.
The four conferences can remain for scheduling purposes, so the teams in each conference could still face one another every three years, but we should send the most deserving teams to the postseason and let the playoff teams with the best records play at home.
This weekend’s only game involving two Power Poll teams will take place tonight at Grant Field, where No. 2 Londonderry (7-0) will face No. 8 Salem (4-2). Londonderry can clinch the South Conference championship with a victory. Salem needs to beat Londonderry tonight or defeat Merrimack next weekend to extend its season.
Strong quarterback play is among the reasons Londonderry is unbeaten.
• Senior Aidan Washington has completed 11 of 18 passes for 291 yards and five touchdowns in three games. He’s also carried the ball 25 times for 191 and four TDs.
• Junior Drew Heenan has connected on 28 of 42 passes for 501 yards and eight touchdowns in four games. He’s had two passes intercepted. Heenan has also run for 423 yards and six TDs on 70 attempts.
The Lancers and Blue Devils met in the quarterfinals last season, and in the semifinals in 2019.
Exeter (4-2) at Portsmouth/Oyster River (5-2) is another game on tonight’s menu with playoff implications. The winner will be in good position to secure the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Division I North/East bracket.
If Portsmouth/Oyster River loses to Exeter, it’s unlikely to qualify even if it beats Goffstown next weekend. Although Goffstown would be 4-3 (assuming Goffstown beats Dover tonight) and Portsmouth/Oyster River would be 6-3 if it beats the Grizzlies) in that scenario, Goffstown would have a higher rating. Go figure.
The NHIAA’s decision to rule any game canceled because of COVID may also negatively affect Monadnock. Unless Monadnock upsets unbeaten Pelham tonight, the Huskies need a win over Kearsarge to qualify for the Division III playoffs. Problem is, Kearsarge is one of two teams that canceled games against Monadnock (Winnisquam is the other). Kearsarge will likely earn the No. 4 seed in Division III.
Projected playoff pairings in Divisions III and IV:
Division III
No. 4 Kearsarge at No. 1 Trinity
No. 3 Campbell at No. 2 Pelham
Division IV
No. 4 Fall Mountain at No. 1 Newport
No. 3 Epping/Newmarket at No. 2 Somersworth