HAMPTON — Regardless of the sport, it never hurts to have a closer to solidify things at the end of games. Someone to turn to who will keep a contest where it is or propel a team forward.
Matt Alkire has assumed the closer role to some degree for the Winnacunnet High football team this fall, seeing his snaps at running back exclusively in the fourth quarter of games. Friday’s 21-6 win for Winnacunnet over Spaulding of Rochester was possibly the best example of why the Warriors want the ball in the Alkire’s hands down the stretch.
The junior generated a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns as part of a dominant 13-carry, 86-yard showing that all came in Friday’s final frame. Alkire was trusted with the Warriors’ final 10 offensive touches and did not disappoint with his bruising brand of running.
“I’m grateful and excited for the W,” Alkire said. “The O-line did a great job for me at the end. … It’s all mentality. Head down and just run.”
Down 6-0 entering the fourth quarter, Winnacunnet (4-1) had its fortunes change almost immediately when Alkire entered the offensive mix. Within his first three carries, Alkire had a 20-yard rumble and an all-important fourth down conversion in the red zone that led to what proved to be the game-winning score from Tucker McCann with 7:03 to play.
“I hold my breath, get down and go hard when the fourth comes around,” Alkire said. “I’m just in my head waiting for that moment. I’m always ready.”
Alkire lent further aid to Winnacunnet’s cause with touchdowns from 6 and 13 yards to all but seal the win.
Only one carry during Alkire’s stretch of 10 consecutive totes resulted in a gain of fewer than 5 yards. Working to his advantage was Winnacunnet’s execution out of a jumbo set where the 200-pound ball carrier was led through Spaulding’s defense by two blocking backs along with the offensive line.
Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said the jumbo scheme helped Alkire register 50 yards on just three carries in last week’s win over Manchester Memorial.
“He runs the ball hard and we like to get him into that jumbo set,” Francoeur said. “It’s not always successful, but we’ve done it a few times this year. Especially when you get into a situation where you have a lead and want to burn the clock, we’re OK saying to a team, ‘Can you stop him from doing this?’ That’s what we try to find out.”
So why does it take so long for Alkire to join the offense? The Warriors were held scoreless through three quarters Friday and Alkire’s final yardage fell just short of the 104 rushing yards Winnacunnet had as a team at halftime. Despite evidence for increased usage, Francoeur remained faithful to a script he’s had drawn up for Alkire all season.
“In my opinion, he’s one of the better inside linebackers in the state,” Francoeur said. “We ask him so much defensively and we have a good slew of running backs that we try to make it situational with him.”
McCann and Ryan Eaton have been stalwarts with Alkire in Winnacunnet’s backfield all season. Alkire feels fortunate to be able to work off of his fellow runners’ styles, throwing defenses off from week to week.
“Tucker is a great downhill guy with some ability to get outside and Ryan is fast as heck,” Alkire said. “I’m just that downhill runner. I think we all really complement each other and do well as a group.”