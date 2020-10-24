BEDFORD — Be careful, Division I. Nashua South is coming for you.
After a poor start, the Panthers are putting it all together and pieced together their best performance of the season on Friday in a 41-7 deconstruction of Bedford.
South scored on its first possession, led by 14 after a quarter, and never looked back.
“We knew we had some guns with Chris Keefe at quarterback and Jason (Compoh),” South coach Scott Knight said. “Those guys are all experienced players. The key for us was that we were young up front, and we knew we would be playing our best ball Week 5. This was an important one for us.”
Bedford entered the game ranked No. 3 in the Union Leader Power Poll. South was unranked.
Compoh, who rushed 19 times for 104 yards and two scores, and the Panthers’ ground game in general set the tone early. Compoh was a handful on the defensive side of the ball, making the game difficult for Bedford’s offensive line all night.
“I saw wide-open holes,” Compoh said. “I had two touchdowns untouched. It was kind of getting easy. They gave me the secondary every time, and once I get to the secondary no one can really tackle me one on one. They need at least three or four people. That’s when the game really started going for me.”
Compoh’s confidence permeated the team as the Panthers were seemingly always able to pick up first downs when they needed to, and the defense kept Bedford from ever establishing any type of rhythm.
Keefe rushed 13 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Armeen had four rushes for 35 yards and a score. He also had four receptions for 47 yards and a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The three seniors have helped anchor a young squad that has grown by leaps and bounds following tough losses to start the season to Nashua North and Pinkerton.
South scored 14 total points in those two losses and has scored 88 points in the two wins since.
“We had four sophomores on defense and three on the O-line,” Knight said. “We’re pretty raw up front. We’re getting better every week.
“It’s a project. We’re not like Exeter. We don’t get 70 freshmen. We’ve got to piece together these kids and teach them to play. It takes a while for us to hit our stride.”