NASHUA — It had already been a wildly memorable edition of the Gateway City rivalry game between the Nashua North and Nashua South High school football teams, but with winless South’s postseason hopes already on the line, the Purple Panthers needed everything to go their way during its final drive.
With Josh Compoh bulldozing his path, and with a little bit of luck, the Purple Panthers put a cap on a classic that’ll arguably go down as the best game in the 17-year Gate City rivalry.
Compoh gained 215 yards on 35 carries and scored his fourth touchdown on an untimed play with no time left in regulation to bring South to within one point. With nothing to lose, South’s two-point conversion attempt was fumbled — and recovered — by Connor Roswell in the end zone for a thrilling 43-42 victory Friday night over defending Division I champion North at Stellos Stadium.
“We knew we had to come out with a win tonight,” Roswell said. “We were 0-3 and they were 3-0 and this was a big conference game. To make the playoffs and have a championship run, we needed to win this game. That’s all we were thinking about. We knew we had to do all of our jobs and just finish this game.”
Besides the huge victory, South (1-3) also won the coveted Edward F. Lecius Memorial Trophy. The trophy had traditionally been given out to the winner of the Thanksgiving Day game between the schools, but it’ll now be awarded to the winner of the regular-season game.
“This is the most talented group we’ve had since I’ve been here but we’ve just struggled to get it all together,” Compoh said. “I think this is a really good testament to all the work we put in through the week. Down two scores at halftime, we stayed strong mentally. It’s a great team win and a great way to turn around the season.”
The chaotic finish to the game came when quarterback Derek Finlay (58 rushing yards) ripped off a 20-yard keeper into the end zone to give North (3-1) a 42-35 lead with 3:40 left in regulation. Finlay completed all six of his passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns, including a 56-yard completion to John Barry Jr. on third-and-12 that helped set up his scoring run.
South started the ensuing drive on its own 20-yard line and methodically embarked on a 13-play drive, aided by a pass-interference call that moved the ball to North’s 35. With no timeouts, South quarterback Michael Rutstein (18 carries, 107 yards, two touchdowns) scampered for a 14-yard run and found Roswell (98 scrimmage yards) on three passing plays to get down to South’s 2.
Rushing to the line, Compoh appeared to score a touchdown as time expired, but the Purple Panthers were called for illegal formation and were pushed back to the 8 and given one last play with no time on the clock. Compoh took the handoff and powered his way into the end zone to bring South within 42-41.
“After the touchdown (got called back), we were eight yards out and my coaches asked me if I could run it in, and honestly, I was like ‘it’s a little bit far,’” Compoh said. “They just had faith in me and I just ran hard. I didn’t think I got in at first, I thought I was down at the 1. But I looked up, the referees had their arms up, and it was crazy.”
“He had a great night with the ball and he was tireless,” South coach Scott Knight said. “He had a couple of long runs and we went right back to him.”
There was no debate that South would go for the two-point conversion, and Roswell got the carry out of shotgun and fumbled the ball after being hit at the goal line, but he fell right on top of it in the end zone among a scrum for the ultimate of walk-off wins.
“It was a stretch to the outside and I saw the linebackers flowing to the outside — they knew it — so I cut inside,” Roswell said. “I lost my balance a little bit and fumbled the ball in the end zone somehow. I still fell on top of it; it was a crazy play.”
North led 14-7 midway through the second quarter, when Finlay found Jack Peters (three catches, 129 yards) for a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Jordyn Raisanen-Andino added a pair of touchdown runs to give the Titans a 27-14 halftime lead.
After Compoh scored his second touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter, Finlay connected for a 29-yard touchdown pass to Peters. South evened the score at 35-35 following Rustein’s 1-yard keeper on fourth down to end the third, and Compoh’s 11-yard scoring run left in the fourth.
“We were on the field a long time and they had long sustained drives and they were tough to tackle,” North coach Dante Laurendi said. “Rutstein bailed them out a lot in the second half, they had more quarterback runs and he bounced out and made some great plays. They were physical and we didn’t tackle well because they’re tough to tackle.”
Knight now hopes that surviving an epic contest against a rival will propel the Purple Panthers. South gets another city rival on Friday when it plays Bishop Guertin.
“They have to get their swagger back,” Knight said. “We found ways. I was really, really proud with how they responded to adversity. Hopefully we’ll be able to build this game heading into next week.”