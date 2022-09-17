Bahuma rushed for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Crimson Tide to a 43-15 triumph over Manchester Central in Division I play at Memorial Field.
Bahuma gained 197 yards on 29 carries, including touchdown runs of 7, 28 and 3 yards. The junior ran for at least five yards on 19 of those 29 carries.
“I always say when I see him when he’s running the ball, it’s like watching a fire hydrant,” Concord coach Jim Corkum said of Bahuma. “He’s this little, fast, stocky kid who just really has great vision and great balance. He fights for every yard he can get. He’s a special kid.”
The Crimson Tide (2-1) took the lead for good with 11:14 left in the first half, when it broke a 7-7 tie on a 28-yard TD pass from Zack Doward to Peyton Enis Yearout.
Bahuma followed up with his first touchdown on Concord’s next drive — a 7-yard power run with 2:47 left in the half that built a 19-7 Crimson Tide advantage.
Most of Bahuma’s big gains came on power or counter runs.
“I always feel confident in our powers and our counters — whatever’s going on,” Bahuma said. “I know that the coaches are going to make the good call and we’re just going to do it.”
Concord ended the first half with a 29-7 lead behind Isaiah Turner’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown and Jacob Plante’s 36-yard field goal, both of which came in the final 44.2 seconds before halftime.
Plante’s field goal came three plays after the Crimson Tide blocked a Central punt and recovered the ball on the Little Green 26 yard-line.
“Proud of our guys for how hard they played,” Central coach Ryan Ray said. “We just made more mistakes than Concord did and you can’t give good teams mistakes. Concord definitely took advantage of our mistakes.”
The Little Green (0-3) had three second-half possessions, one of which ended with another interception by Turner.
Enis Yearout ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on four carries and two catches for 33 yards. Doward went 2 of 8 passing for 33 yards.
Preston Kdin rushed for 140 yards on 14 carries and both of Central’s touchdowns. The senior knotted the score with 5:17 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard scoring run and punched in a 3-yard TD with 11:55 remaining. The Little Green then ran in a two-point conversion.
Liam Murphy completed five of his 13 passing attempts for 65 yards in the first half for Central.
Caydin Salvi went 3 of 8 passing for 29 yards with two interceptions for the Little Green.
“We just wanted to get a big win at home,” Bahuma said. “Londonderry (Week 1 at home), we didn’t get that one so we had to get this one.”