THE NHIAA football playoffs have arrived, and while there’s a clear favorite — or favorites — in Division II (Timberlane, Lebanon), Division III (Pelham) and Division IV (Newport), Division I isn’t as top-heavy.
Winnacunnet and Londonderry may be the most likely teams to meet in this year’s Division I championship game, but you can make a case for each of the eight teams in the field to play their way into the Division I final.
Let’s examine the South/West bracket, where fourth-seeded Pinkerton Academy (7-2) will open the playoffs at top-seeded Londonderry (8-1). The Lancers beat the Astros 21-10 in Derry during the regular season.
“Londonderry was by far the fastest team we played,” Merrimack coach Kip Jackson said. “Well-coached in all phases. What a lot of people don’t talk about is how good they are on special teams, which plays into the strength of the team, which is team speed. They’re also very physical.
“I like that they’re multiple (on offense). They can win on offense, defense or special teams.
“I don’t think Pinkerton is as fast as Londonderry overall, but they have size. For us, it was a challenge to pass the ball against them because of the size of their defensive ends. They’re a Pinkerton team, so they tackle well, they’re always in the right position and they’re fundamentally sound on offense.
“I would consider Londonderry the favorite, but not a significant favorite because they’re so familiar with each other, it’s a rivalry game and it’s not like coach O’Reilly (Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly) has never coached in a playoff game before. It’s kind of like playing coach (Bill) Ball at Exeter. They will have a wrinkle prepared for the playoff game that they didn’t have for the regular season matchup.”
The Pinkerton-Londonderry winner will meet either third-seeded Salem (6-2) or second-seeded Bishop Guertin (7-2) in next weekend’s Division I semifinals. The Blue Devils will play at Nashua’s Stellos Stadium, where the Cardinals beat the Blue Devils 17-14 during the regular season.
“Salem has improved since it played BG earlier in the year, and the area that they’ve improved the most is probably defensively,” Jackson said. “They’ve definitely cleaned some things up defensively.
“I think it’s going to be a great game because they both have ball-control offenses, although Salem has more quick-strike potential than BG does just because of the speed of some of their backs.
“BG does a great job of playing to their strengths, which is their offensive line, their quarterback (Matt Santosuosso) and their running back (Charlie Bellavance). Their right guard (Rocco Geraci) was probably the best offensive lineman we’ve seen this year. I think the key in this game, more so than the other (Division I) games, will be if either team can get out to a big lead and force the other team to throw the ball.”
In the North/East bracket, fourth-seeded Goffstown (4-3) will play at top-seeded Winnacunnet (9-0), and third-seeded Exeter (6-2) will travel to second-seeded Bedford (7-2).
Winnacunnet beat Goffstown 33-20 when the teams met during the regular season.
“Winnacunnet has been pretty much flawless this year,” Dover coach Eric Cumba said. “For Goffstown to have a chance, I think the one thing you’ve come to expect with Winnacunnet is they’re going to turn the ball over a couple times. If they give you the ball on turnovers, you have to get points on those drives — and you can’t count by threes, you have to count by sevens (touchdowns).
“If it’s a minus-three turnover margin and Goffstown kicks three field goals, they don’t have a chance. They have to capitalize on the turnovers, which are inevitable. It’s just a matter of when they’re going to happen.”
A field goal with 3.5 seconds to play helped Bedford defeat Exeter 15-13 in Exeter during the regular season.
“I think the toughest thing to do in New Hampshire high school football is beat Exeter twice in one year,” said Cumba, who beat Exeter in the regular season last year before losing to the Blue Hawks in the playoffs. “Having coached against (Ball) for three years, he’ll let you do what you want between the 20s, but once you get inside the 20, they’re not going to break. Once the field shrinks, it’s almost like they’re playing with 13 players. They use the boundaries and the lack of depth in the field to their advantage in those situations, and they rally to the ball so they make plays fast.
“Bedford’s quarterback (Joe Mikol) had a huge day against us. For Bedford to win this game, he has to be on his game. If they want to score in the red zone, it’s going to have to be the quarterback running. I think he’s going to have to be more of a presence with his legs.”
Some notes on Saturday’s Division I semifinal between rivals Londonderry and Pinkerton:
• Pinkerton leads the series 32-12-0.
• The Lancers broke a 22-game losing streak against the Astros in 2019 and have won the last four meetings.
• Saturday’s contest will be the 10th playoff game between the programs. Pinkerton prevailed in 1992, 1993, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2018. The 1993 victory came in the Division I championship game (21-0). Londonderry won in 1998 and 2019.
• In each of the nine times the teams have met twice in the same season, the team that won the regular-season contest also won the playoff game.
Top-seeded Timberlane (9-0) will be without quarterback Dom Coppeta for the remainder of the season. Coppeta broke his fibula during Timberlane’s victory over Sanborn on Oct. 8. Sophomore Gary Shivell has been Timberlane’s starting QB for the last four games.
Losing its starting QB may not hurt Timberlane as much as it would some teams, since the Owls have a run-first offense with two good running backs. Dan Post has run for 731 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and Dom Pallaria has gained 730 yards and 11 TDs.
Timberlane is one of four teams from the East Conference that qualified for the Division II playoffs. Four teams also qualified from Division II West.
Top-seeded Pelham (8-0) will be trying to extend a 16-game win streak when it hosts Kearsarge in Saturday’s Division III semifinals. The Pythons, who went 8-0 en route to winning last year’s Division III title, have outscored their opponents 394-35 this season and haven’t allowed more than eight points in any game. Fullback Ethan Demmons has scored 11 touchdowns for an offense that has put at least 41 points on the board in each of its eight games.
Somersworth running back Calvin Lambert surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season during last weekend’s 24-8 victory over Epping/Newmarket. Those teams will meet again in Saturday’s Division IV semifinals. Lambert, a junior, will enter that game with 1,063 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
“He runs downhill, but he has that explosive ability to be able to break a run as well,” said Somersworth coach Jeremy Lambert, Calvin’s father.
Lambert, a linebacker, has also recorded 62 tackles this season, including 21 tackles for loss.
A reminder that Manchester Central (1-5) and Manchester Memorial (1-6) will play a non-playoff game Friday (4 p.m.) at Gill Stadium. The teams were supposed to meet Sept. 24, but the game was postponed because of COVID issues in the Memorial program.
Friday's game effectively replaces a Manchester Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving. There is one holiday game scheduled for a Queen City team, though: Trinity is scheduled to visit Saint Thomas in Dover on Tuesday, Nov. 23.