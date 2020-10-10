MANCHESTER — Manchester Memorial football coach Rob Sturgis views the defensive unit as the engine that makes his team go and that was certainly the case Friday at Chabot-McDonough Field.
The Division I Crusaders forced three fumble recoveries, a turnover-on-downs and a pair of three-and-out drives en route to a 41-6 victory over Division II Manchester West, marking the program’s first 3-0 start since 1994.
West (0-2) scored its lone touchdown — a 61-yard pass from Owen Strandson to Icean Taylor — with 2:57 remaining after the Crusaders pulled their starters. The Blue Knights finished with fewer than 200 yards of total offense.
Entering Saturday, Memorial was the only Division I North team that allowed 20 or fewer points in each game. The Crusaders opened the season with a thrilling 21-20 home win over rival Manchester Central and followed up with a 34-13 triumph at Concord.
“Definitely, defense has been a top priority,” said Memorial senior defensive back/wide receiver Joe Calabro, who recovered a fumble for the Crusaders. “Every single day we go out there and work hard. We know what we’re doing.”
Sturgis said his defensive line has been really strong this fall and transitioned well to a new style over the last year and a half.
“They slant a lot, they two-gap a lot, they have to move all over the place and they’ve done a really nice job of responding to that and playing physical,” Sturgis said. “We only run with three of them so they know that they’ve got to stop the run.”
Sturgis said it helps that many of his offensive players also play on defense so when the defensive unit creates a turnover, that momentum carries over to the other side of the ball.
Memorial recovered two fumbles in the first half and led, 13-0, at the intermission. Calabro then recovered a West fumble on the first play of the second half. One play after Calabro’s recovery, Memorial scored on a 25-yard reverse run by Roman Carnevale and a Will Clark point-after kick built a 20-0 Crusaders advantage.
“It (the second-half fumble) deflated us and then they scored pretty quick,” West coach Tom Bozoian said. “They had some nice schemes. I was watching their plays and I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m going to steal that one.’”
Matt Wilson also recovered a fumble for the Crusaders, who had a 27-0 lead after three quarters.
Memorial quarterback Jeffrey Josefik went 9 of 11 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once. The senior also ran for 47 yards on six carries. Clark, who made five PATs, and Dom Lesieur each caught a TD pass from Josefik. Kai Colson recorded 60 yards and a Crusaders touchdown on nine carries. Braden Hafeman and Pat Burke also ran in Memorial TDs.
Strandson completed two of his three passing attempts for 68 yards. Xavier Burpee (four carries, 35 yards), who left the game with a leg injury, and Edwen Rodriguez (12 carries, 39 yards) led the West rushing attack. Blue Knights senior Jamal Tyler intercepted Josefik in the second quarter.
“We know that some people are going to still say, ‘It’s just because of who you played,’” Calabro said of Memorial’s 3-0 record. “But we know who we are. We know that we are a great team and we’re going to go out there and keep playing.”