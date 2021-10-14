ALTHOUGH the top high school football teams in the state do things drastically different on offense, they share a common trait on defense: They’re all extremely stingy.
Let’s look at the top three teams in the Union Leader Power Poll:
• No. 1 Winnacunnet (6-0) has allowed 39 points and hasn’t surrendered more than seven points in a game since opening the season with a 30-13 victory over Bedford.
• No. 2 Londonderry (6-0) has given up 42 points and posted a shutout in two of its six victories.
• No. 3 Exeter (4-1) has held its five opponents to 34 points, and has yet to allow more than 14 points in a game.
“For us, it’s a situation where we’re fast and physically strong,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “Our line is solid, but our skill positions are a group of kids who were kind of workout animals the last couple years. We are stronger physically at linebacker, defensive end and the secondary positions than we have been in the past. These kids are getting to the point where they’ve been playing together in these spots for so long they’re moving as one unit out there.”
Winnacunnet’s defense may get its toughest test of the season Saturday, when it plays at Goffstown (3-1). The Grizzlies have won three in a row since opening the season with a loss at Exeter, and have what many consider to be the top offensive player in the state in Peyton Strickland, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end/wide receiver. Strickland is also used as a Wildcat quarterback.
“You start with Strickland,” Francoeur said. “He’s the best athlete in New Hampshire. There’s times when they’ll throw it up to him and there’s four guys there, and the problem is everybody goes up with him, he catches it and they’re not ready for him to break that one tackle and separate in two seconds. He’s the focus first, because if we don’t focus on him, then we’ll be in big trouble. Not only that, but they’re going to run the jet sweep to him.
“He’s a problem, but (Jonah Lopez), (Caden Perry) and (Aaron) Duval are as good at the skill positions that we’ve seen out there. We’ve played a couple teams that have really good quarterbacks, but don’t have the skill guys that these guys have. And their quarterback (Josh Webb) is getting better every week. We have good defensive ends — they get to QBs — but the problem is he throws the ball right when he gets it in his hands. He has a quick release.”
Winnacunnet’s defense didn’t allow any points during last Friday’s 21-6 victory over Portsmouth/Oyster River, which scored its only touchdown on a fumble return. The ClipperCats were held to 67 yards of offense in the loss.
“Winnacunnet’s overall team speed is the thing that sticks out the most,” Goffstown coach Nick Hammond said. “They always have 11 hats to the ball. They do a great job destructing blocks, and just running and tackling. They have that great mix of 11 kids who are really great football players, and that tends to lead to being successful no matter the offense you’re seeing.
“They haven’t given up a lot of points. They do a really good job on that side of the ball.”
The Grizzlies and Warriors met in the Division I semifinals last season, when Goffstown prevailed at home.
“I’ve been on staff 19 years and I do not know if we’ve won a game in Goffstown yet,” Francoeur said. “It’s a brutal place to go play.”
.
Earlier this week, the NHIAA council determined that any regular season football game canceled because of COVID-19 will be considered a “no contest.” The NHIAA football committee must still decide how teams will qualify and be seeded for the playoffs, since not every team will have played the same number of games.
The decision to make these games a “no contest” rather than a forfeit means, among other things, that teams could benefit (unintentionally, of course) from a canceled game because they avoided a potential loss. Depending on the football committee’s decision, teams could qualify for the playoffs or receive a higher seed in part because of a canceled game or games.
Likewise, some teams may fail to qualify because they were denied the opportunity to earn an additional victory because their opponent canceled.
That rule will probably change in the playoffs, when any game canceled because of COVID will likely be ruled a forfeit.
.
The 2022-23 season will start a new two-year cycle for high school football in New Hampshire. That means we could have some form of realignment regarding the number of divisions. It also means schools will have an opportunity to petition up (like Bishop Guertin did, for example) or ask to move down into a division other than where it fits by enrollment.
Bill Ball, chair of the NHIAA football committee, confirmed that starting next season if a school is allowed to move down, it will be ineligible for postseason play for the first year of the two-year cycle. If that school qualifies for the playoffs in the second year of the cycle, it must return to the division where it belongs based on enrollment the following year.
.
Epping/Newmarket (4-0) will travel to Newport (4-0) on Saturday in what looks like the regular season Game of the Year in Division IV. The Mules and Tigers are the only unbeaten teams in the division.
Newport, last year’s Division IV champion, has outscored its four opponents, 151-15.
“I think 100 percent we can give them a game,” Epping/Newmarket coach Nick Derocher said. “Run defense is my main priority. Offensively, being able to block on the interior will be important because they have some big heavies and they like to blitz the A gap. We’ve been a pretty balanced offense and I think our skill kids will be ready to go.”
Three games on this weekend’s Division I schedule feature teams that could meet in the playoffs: Bedford at Exeter, Winnacunnet at Goffstown and Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin. It’s possible all three could be matchups in the Division I quarterfinals.