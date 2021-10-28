IT’S NEVER EASY to correctly predict how a team will perform in a given season, and there was certainly no way Goffstown High School coach Nick Hammond could have envisioned how the Grizzlies’ 2021 season would unfold.
During the preseason, many people talked about Goffstown being among the elite teams in Division I, but the Grizzlies turned in a lackluster performance against Bishop Guertin in the Queen City Jamboree and followed that up with a 37-14 loss at Exeter in their regular-season opener.
Some would argue that things then took a turn for the worse. Following the loss to Exeter, Goffstown’s next two opponents — Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central — pulled out of their game because of COVID-related issues. Both games were ruled a “no contest.”
After 21 days between games, Goffstown returned to the field and put a thorough beating on Bedford, 28-7. The Grizzlies won their next two games as well, and then turned in a respectable performance in a 33-20 loss to unbeaten Winnacunnet.
Hammond received a two-game suspension for receiving two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties against Winnacunnet, however — the first of which came when his team was late coming out of the locker room after halftime — and served the first half of that suspension during last week’s game against Dover, a 35-20 loss.
It all adds up to a 3-3 record and a must-win home game against Portsmouth/Oyster River on Saturday if Goffstown wants to extend its season
(The game has been moved to 2 p.m. on the turf at Bedford High.)
“It’s been a roller coaster,” Hammond said. “Opening up in Exeter and not having that one go the way we wanted, to having back-to-back games canceled due to COVID, then coming out and playing really well against Bedford and getting on a little bit of a roll. It’s been a lot for us as coaches and for our kids as well to overcome and just be consistent.”
If Goffstown can beat Portsmouth/Oyster River (5-3), the Grizzlies will get a fresh start. The same can be said for the ClipperCats, since the winner of Saturday’s matchup will earn the No. 4 seed in the North/East bracket and will play at Winnacunnet in the Division I quarterfinals.
“Just like some other teams have done, we’ll try to control the clock a little bit,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “We’ll have to prevent chunk plays and quick scores. We’ll also need to tackle better than we did last week against Exeter.”
Portsmouth’s losses have come against the three other playoff teams in the North/East bracket: Bedford (29-0), Winnacunnet (21-6) and Exeter (41-7).
“Athletically I think it starts with the quarterback (Will Hindle) for them on offense,” Hammond said. “They have a handful of receivers who have shown the ability to make some plays — some really explosive plays — and the running backs have also been very consistent for them.
“Our players all play football because they love it, so the opportunity to continue to play football into November is something we talk about and we hope to be able to do on an annual basis. I think our kids are up for the challenge.”
.
Few Division I teams have more momentum than Bedford, which has won four in a row and has outscored its opponents 155-41 during that stretch. One of those four wins was a 15-13 triumph at Exeter. The Bulldogs (6-2) capped the scoring in that contest when Joe Mikol kicked a 32-yard field goal with 3.5 seconds to play.
Since opening the season with a 30-13 loss at unbeaten Winnacunnet (8-0), Bedford’s only setback came when it was missing several starters in a 28-7 loss to Goffstown.
“I definitely feel like we’re playing our best football right now,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said.
“The Goffstown week we met some adversity and we were missing some athletes and didn’t play well, but I still felt like we had a good team.
“Our focus has been just try and get better every week regardless of who we’re playing against. Let’s try and improve on some of the things within our execution, and I feel like our execution has gotten a lot better on both sides of the football, which is a good thing to be able to say going into the postseason.”
Bedford, the No. 3 team in the Union Leader Power Poll, will face winless Spaulding (0-8) tonight before it opens the playoffs with a home game against Exeter in the Division I quarterfinals.
Matthews said his team’s confidence grew following the two-point victory over Exeter. Bedford led that game 12-0 in the third quarter, but the Blue Hawks fought back to take a 13-12 lead before Mikol’s game-winning field goal.
“It’s not always going to be easy and that game was a perfect example of that,” Matthews said. “You get out to a 12-0 lead and then, as we told our kids, Exeter is going to punch back. For our kids to dig deep and make some plays on that last drive I think the kids realized that, ‘Hey, this is how we’re gonna have to battle and play the whole game.’
“That’s the biggest thing with these kids is getting them to compete at a high level for four quarters. If we’re able to do that, I feel like our talent level is good enough that we’re going to be in most football games.”
.
Manchester West will earn a Division II playoff berth if it beats Bow on Saturday, but West coach Tom Bozoian said his team will be shorthanded for that contest. West canceled its last two games because of COVID issues within the program, and Bozoian said some of his players have not been cleared to resume football activities. “We’ll barely have enough kids to play, but we’re gonna show up,” Bozoian said. “We may have 20 kids dressed. It’s too bad because I think we would have matched up well with their skill players.”
West hasn’t been involved in a playoff game since 2007, when it lost to Pinkerton in the Division I semifinals. Bow will be in good position to make the eight-team field for the Division II playoffs if it can beat West.
.
The regular-season game between Central and Memorial was canceled because of COVID, and although neither team will be in the playoffs there’s still a chance the teams may meet this year. According to Memorial coach Rob Sturgis, the schools are working with the NHIAA to schedule a possible game between the city rivals on Nov. 5, Nov. 12 or Thanksgiving Day.
A reminder that the NHIAA is allowing playoff games to be moved from Saturday to Friday night this year if both schools agree to do so. Bedford and Winnacunnet are among the schools that have discussed having Friday night playoff games next week.