DERRY — The Pinkerton Academy football team saw plenty of improvement from a week ago in Friday night’s 27-0 win over Salem, except for just one thing.
Turnovers.
But unlike last week’s loss to Londonderry, the miscues didn’t come back to haunt the Astros.
Instead, Pinkerton’s defense was able to force some takeaways of its own, including a pair early in the game that swung momentum and gave it a two-touchdown lead from which the Blue Devils were unable to recover.
“The defense came through with a shutout,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “I thought our defense played very well last week. Our offense turned the ball over, gave Londonderry outstanding field position and we gave up a kick return to open the game. Our defense did a really good job (Friday) and they picked it up.”
After the Astros (4-1) scored on their opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, Salem (1-4) marched down the field before facing a fourth-and-1 at Pinkerton’s 22-yard line.
Quarterback Nolan Lumley took the snap and burst through the line, broke a tackle, bounced off a defender and dragged two Astros with him toward the goal line. But just as the junior was about to break the plane, the ball came free and Pinkerton recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
“Offensively, we ran our stuff,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “We moved the ball and then we fumble in the end zone, because we get mentally lazy. Our kids are young and they’re inexperienced. We drive it down the field, not running any of our adjustments we put in. I went to our basic stuff to prove we could do it.”
Pinkerton was unable to get going on the ensuing possession, but the Astros were able to down Matt Feole’s punt at the Salem 1-yard line. Two plays later, Caden Michaud picked off a pass by Lumley and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown.
“I think it sucked some energy out of them,” Pinkerton senior Cole Yennaco said. “I think it definitely gave us energy, too, which was great. We were great on defense for the rest of the game and then offense, same thing.”
Yennaco paced the offense with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while Jake Albert had 77 yards and a score on six carries. Matt Morrison added 98 yards on his half-dozen totes.
A week after rushing for fewer than 3 yards a carry, Pinkerton averaged 7.8 yards per attempt against Salem, including 13.7 in the first half.
“Not smooth in some parts,” O’Reilly said. “In other parts, it was. Our offense moved the ball, which pleases me. Sometimes you score on big plays, but you don’t necessarily move the ball. We moved the ball. That’s fine, but we’ve got to take care of the ball.”
Pinkerton had a fumble of its own going into the end zone and threw an interception late in the first half that took points off the board. But in the end, the teams were even on turnovers.
David Jacques led Salem with 95 yards rushing on 18 carries and Lumley added 46 yards on the ground while going 4 of 10 for 47 yards passing.