DOVER — Four years ago, as a freshman, Darian Lopez-Sullivan probably couldn’t envision a night like Friday.
Or maybe he did. But one thing is for sure: The Dover High quarterback will never forget a night in which he rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Green Wave past Goffstown, 35-20, at Dunaway Field.
“Last game at Dunaway, we knew we’d have to play together to get this win,” Lopez-Sullivan said. “Be our family. Play for each other. Play as hard as we can. I think we did that. You see what the scoreboard says.”
Dover, which dropped out of Division I playoff contention with a one-point loss last weekend to Portsmouth/Oyster River, improved to 4-4 with its final game set for Friday afternoon at Manchester Central.
Goffstown, still in the Division I playoff picture, is 3-3 with a final regular-season contest slated for Saturday at home against Portsmouth/Oyster River.
The Green Wave dominated the first half, allowing four first downs to the Grizzlies, and led 14-0 at the break. They expanded the lead to 21-0 in the third quarter on Lopez-Sullivan’s 26-yard TD. Goffstown pulled as close as 28-12 on a 6-run TD by Aaron Duval (19 carries, 145 yards rushing) with 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Lopez-Sullivan’s final TD, a 17-yard dash, put the game out of reach.
“We had a slow start for the second week in a row,” said Goffstown assistant coach Joe Battista. “That really hurt us again. We have to overcome slow starts.”
Battista, the head coach at Merrimack High from 2008 to 2012, was serving as head coach in place of Nick Hammond, who was ejected from last Saturday’s game after receiving two unsportsmanlike penalties. By NHIAA policy, a coach cannot participate in or attend the following two games after being ejected.
Lopez-Sullivan’s other TDs covered 2 and 15 yards. Darting and dashing from sideline to sideline — and then sometimes straight up the middle — he recorded 13 runs that covered at least 10 yards.
Junior Brett Davis scored Dover’s other TD, a 24-yard blast down the left sideline.
Lopez-Sullivan’s biggest mistake of the night resulted in an interception returned for a TD. On an aborted field goal attempt, Lopez-Sullivan’s desperation pass was picked off by Robby Baguidy, who scooted 75 yards down the right sideline.
Goffstown QB Josh Webb was 11-for-21 passing, including a 3-yard TD connection to Will Sasso. Webb was intercepted twice, by freshman Coen Monahan and senior Gabe Rubio.
Grizzlies two-way star Peyton Strickland, a tight end and linebacker, was limited by injury and played exclusively on offense.