HAMPTON — Ryan Eaton exploded for the two biggest plays of the night in the first quarter, and the Winnacunnet High School defense made sure that was all it needed to shut down Manchester Memorial on Friday night.
Eaton ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run on the opening drive and followed that by taking the first play of Winnacunnet’s next drive 55 yards into the end zone. That proved to be enough, as Winnacunnet forced four turnovers in a 14-0 shutout over previously unbeaten Memorial in Division I action.
“It was all about the blocking. They did their jobs. I just broke tackles and kept running,” Eaton said. “It was really important to get a win over a 3-0 Memorial team. We came out to play. Our defense was crazy good. We got stuffed on offense after the first quarter, but our defense really stepped it up and I’m really proud of them.”
After being on the other end of an early two-touchdown deficit in last week’s 28-12 loss to Dover, Winnacunnet (3-1) turned the tables this week.
Winnacunnnet’s defense set up Eaton’s second touchdown when it sacked and forced a fumble of Memorial quarterback Jeff Josefik. The Warriors recovered at their own 45-yard line, and Eaton took the ensuing handoff and went untouched after a cut in the middle of the field toward the right sideline to give Winnacunnet a 14-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
Eaton gained 109 yards in the first quarter, and finished the night with 156 yards on 14 carries.
“When Ryan gets in space, he is tough to take down,” Winnacunnet coach Ryan Francoeur said. “I say he is pound-for-pound the strongest kid on this team. He is small in stature, but he’s tough.”
The Warriors lacked offensive consistency the rest of the night, thanks to three turnovers and costly penalties. No worries for Winnacunnet’s defense, even without the injured David Araujo, one of the top lineman in the state.
Winnacunnet’s Kylan Delage’s first of two inceptions came when he ended Memorial’s 10-play drive with a pick of Josefik in the end zone to open the second quarter.
Winnacunnet also stuffed Erik Seymore’s fourth-and-3 run at the Winnacunnet 6 midway through the fourth quarter.
“We had a good defensive plan, we made some turnovers and stops in the red area,” Francoeur said. “Our defense won this game tonight, hands down.”
Memorial dropped to 3-1 on the season, which is a far cry from the 1-17 record through the first two years of coach Rob Sturgis’ tenure.
“In all honesty, I told the kids, it’s really hard to be upset right now considering how far we’ve come as a program,” Sturgis said. “In years past, if we got down 14-0 in the first quarter, you can chalk it up and it’s over. But we kept on fighting and kept fighting to crawl back into that game, but you’ve got to finish drives.”