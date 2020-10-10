MANCHESTER — Friday night at Gill Stadium looked like Blue Hawk football.
Operating from its trademark Wing-T and Straight-T formations all night, the Exeter High football team kept it simple and pounded Manchester Central 35-7 for its first win of the season.
Senior running back Uly Ellis led the charge as Exeter (1-2) rebounded from uneven efforts against rivals Winnacunnet and Dover. The Blue Hawks amassed 290 rushing yards (on 33 carries for an average of 8.8-yards per carry), their first-stringers played turnover-free ball and Exeter punted only once, on its first possession.
Central dropped to 0-3. The Little Green relied on the passing of sophomore quarterback Jayden Hann, who completed 15 of 24 passes for 164 yards, including a touchdown. Hann was intercepted once, by Jacob Wiberg.
Exeter never trailed, but it was a game late in the second quarter after the Little Green marched 13 plays in a 6-minute, 50-second drive that culminated when Hann hit a leaping Liam Murphy on a 5-yard TD pass. The score trimmed Exeter’s lead to 14-7 with 5:05 remaining in the first half.
It turned out that drive was the only significant one of the night for the Little Green.
The Blue Hawks responded quickly, thanks to Ellis, who ran for all but three of the 58 yards needed to reach the end zone. He pushed in behind a wall of blockers to make it 21-7 with 1:12 remaining in the first half.
The Blue Hawks salted it away with a six-play scoring drive on their first possession of the second half. Danny Doris highlighted the drive with a pair of 13-yard runs, including the TD on a bull charge up the middle. The fourth of Ethan Moss’ five point-after kicks made it 28-7 with 7:07 to play in the third.
The Exeter defense, which limited the Central running game to 47 yards on 28 carries, took over from there, forcing a three-and-out that led to a 3-yard TD run by Ellis and a 35-7 score.
In the first half, shortly after the Central band finished early renditions of “Build Me Up Buttercup” and “Iron Man,” Exeter’s Owen Roth (26 yards) and Ellis (7 yards) had TD runs to give the visitors a 14-0 lead.
For the night, nine Blue Hawks had at least two carries, all for positive yardage. Quarterback Jonathan Bunnell rushed four times for 38 yards; he attempted only two passes, both of which fell incomplete.