Luc Bisson

Luc Bisson, who passed away in March, was a determined Plymouth Regional High football player.

 PROVIDED BY PLYMOUTH FOOTBALL

PLYMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL will play the first home night game in the program’s history Friday night when the Bobcats will face unbeaten Gilford/Belmont.

The event will help raise money for brain cancer awareness and the “Be Luc Strong Scholarship,” which is awarded to a Plymouth Regional senior each year. Luc Bisson was a Plymouth Regional student and a member of the football team who died in March after a year of treatment for brain cancer. Donations will be accepted before and during the game.