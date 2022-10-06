PLYMOUTH REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL will play the first home night game in the program’s history Friday night when the Bobcats will face unbeaten Gilford/Belmont.
The event will help raise money for brain cancer awareness and the “Be Luc Strong Scholarship,” which is awarded to a Plymouth Regional senior each year. Luc Bisson was a Plymouth Regional student and a member of the football team who died in March after a year of treatment for brain cancer. Donations will be accepted before and during the game.
“When he was here, the kids always rallied around him and we would always say, ‘Luc be strong,’ Plymouth coach Chris Sanborn said. “After he passed away, it was, Be Luc Strong. Be as strong as he was. Be like him.
“He was also born with a hearing disability and wore hearing aids,” said Sanborn. “Sometimes you think you have it tough, but people have it way tougher than you. He was an inspiration to a lot of kids.”
Bisson played football as a sophomore despite some objections from his parents. He did not play as a junior — the COVID season — and was undergoing treatment when the 2021 season began. Although he was unable to play last year, he did attend every home game.
“Even that was a real struggle,” Sanborn said. “His parents wouldn’t let him play football as a freshman. He found the weight room and decided he was playing football as a sophomore, even though his parents said ‘no.’
“His dad came and met with me. We went through three hours of safety stuff and he let him play. He made varsity as a sophomore. Worked his tail off. Then junior year came along and parents wouldn’t let him play because of COVID. He was devastated. Lifted every day in the weight room. Came back his senior season and found out during the regular season he had cancer.
“He was a kid who went to the weight room every day before school at 5 in the morning. Got to a point where he couldn’t lift. It was heart-wrenching. Kids just followed him in the weight room, he loved it so much. We hired someone to be in the weight room at 5 in the morning because he always wanted to be in there.
“When he started getting sick and continued to go in, every other kid was like, ‘How can I not get up and go with what he’s going through?”’
A flag football event was organized at Plymouth Regional last November to help fund the scholarship. A similar event will be held Saturday night with all entry fees and money from concessions going toward the scholarship.
“This year, the parents wanted to make sure we continued to fund that scholarship,” Sanborn said. “Luc was a kid who just loved football and he had to fight through every obstacle — his parents not wanting him to play, the hearing aid issue and what it sounded like when he put the helmet on. He had a lot to fight through just to play the game.”
This weekend’s marquee matchup will take place tonight in Londonderry, where the Lancers (4-1) will face Bishop Guertin (5-0). Londonderry, last year’s Division I champion, is the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll. BG is No. 2.
It looks like an even matchup on paper, but BG coach John Trisciani portrayed his team as the underdog.
“We’ll have to win the time of possession, have to hold onto the ball, have to have some advantage in the turnover department and have to have an advantage somehow in special teams, which is not easy to do against those guys,” Trisciani said. “I think Jimmy (Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon) does a really good job with the offense, but it’s on defense when they have just a bunch of what looks like linebacker/strong safety-type kids who are everywhere. There’s no linemen with big bellies. They can all run.
“They have some new guys from the team they had last year, but you see a lot of the same things. Speed. The athleticism. How fast they are. How aggressive they are. Very impressive.”
Londonderry is still unbeaten against NHIAA competition this year. The team’s only loss is a 40-20 Week 2 setback against Bishop Hendricken of Warwick, Rhode Island. The Lancers have allowed 50 points in their four games against in-state competition.
BG has outscored its five opponents 201-48 this season. Four of those opponents failed to score more than eight points.
“When healthy, the offensive line has been pretty good, as well as the quarterback (Matt Santosuosso),” Trisciani said. “If we can run the football, we’re all right against everybody, but if we can’t …”
BG-Londonderry is one of two games this weekend that involves two teams that are in the Power Poll. No. 5 Exeter (4-1) and No. 6 Bedford (4-1) will meet tonight at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter.
Bedford hasn’t lost since a season-opening 19-7 setback against unbeaten Nashua North, the No. 3 team in the Power Poll. Exeter is coming off a 27-23 loss against No. 4 Timberlane last weekend.
The winner will remain in the hunt for a first-round bye in the Division I playoffs.
The other big games on this weekend’s menu:
— Hanover (5-0) at No. 9 Souhegan (5-0): The Bears and Sabers are two of the four unbeaten teams in Division II, joining Gilford/Belmont and Pelham. Hanover has scored at least 33 points in each of its five victories, and Souhegan has yet to be held under 41 points.
— Monadnock (4-1) at Campbell (4-1): Each team’s only loss came against unbeaten Trinity, and the outcome of the contest will likely determine the No. 2 seed for the Division III playoffs. Defense might dominate. Campbell has surrendered 22 points in its four wins. Monadnock has allowed 28 points in its four victories.
--
A reminder that teams will be selected for the postseason and seeded based on the NHIAA football point rating — not record — in all divisions. In other words, if teams have the same record, they are not tied in the standings unless their point rating is the same.
So if teams have the same record, head-to-head is not used as the tiebreaker unless their point rating is the same. It’s possible for the team that lost the head-to-head matchup to be the higher-seeded team.
Football point rating explained: The NHIAA football point rating awards 10 points for each game a team wins, plus two points for each game a beaten opponent has won. The point total is then divided by the number of games played. So if Team A beats Team B and Team B has a 3-5 record, Team A would receive 16 points — 10 for the win plus two for each of Team B’s three victories (six total). The point total is then divided by the number of games played by Team A. Games against out-of-state opponents do not count.
Lebanon (0-5) forfeited Friday’s scheduled Division II game against Pelham because of a lack of healthy players. ... … Kingswood (0-5) and ConVal (0-5), teams that would be in Division II based on enrollment but were moved to Division III for the current two-year cycle, will face each other tonight in Wolfeboro. … Game recaps/statistics can be sent to schoolsports@unionleader.com.