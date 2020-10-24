EXETER — In this atypical football season, the Exeter High School football team dropped its first two games to began its schedule for the first time in nine years.
Three weeks later, that Exeter team doesn’t exist anymore.
Exeter’s Spencer Clark intercepted Portsmouth/Oyster River quarterback Billy Omahen on the second play of the game, and Clark finished what he started seven plays later with a rushing touchdown to launch Exeter to a 35-6 victory in the Division I East play-in game on Friday night at William Ball Stadium.
“We definitely came out slow against Winnacunnet and Dover. We really couldn’t get the ball moving,” Clark said. “But these past three weeks been practicing way better and we’re really coming together. We got the ball rolling into these playoffs and we’re excited to see how it goes.”
Exeter (3-2) learn its fate when the playoff pairings were scheduled to be set on Saturday bight. Exeter is a state finalist, having lost to Londonderry in last year’s championship game.
After combining for 19 points in its first two games, Exeter averaged 33 points per game in its wins over Manchester Central, Spaulding and Portsmouth, while allowing a total of 20 points in the span.
Uly Ellis led the Blue Hawks with 105 yards on 11 carries, wrapping up his day with a 30-yard kickoff return to open the second half and a 25-yard touchdown run on the next play to give Exeter a 28-0 lead early in the third quarter.
“We’re playing Exeter football; that’s the best way to put it,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “When we got on the bus after Dover, we knew we had to dig ourselves out of a hole. But we had to treat every day as special, because with everything going on, this is special. But we’re going to practice and work as hard as we can to keep making strides forward.”
Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-4) countered the first punch with an eight-play drive that died on Exeter’s 22-yard line. Exeter then marched down the field in 10 plays, culminating with a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jon Bunnell to Jackson Hale to give Exeter a 14-0 lead as time expired in the first quarter.
Despite a rough night, it was a long and rewarding journey for Portsmouth/Oyster River, which started initial workouts in June, then was shut down for three weeks in mid-August by the Portsmouth City Council due to COVID-19 concerns.
A spirited effort by the Portsmouth coaches, boosters and athletic department eventually led to the council giving Portsmouth fall athletics the green light. The Clippercats accounted themselves well through the first three games, losing by a total of 15 points.
“When everyone else was ramping up, we got shut down for three weeks and that definitely killed us,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “I can’t tell you the research that we all put in just to get us to this level, and we wouldn’t even be out here had it not been from everyone involved.
“From that sense, it was great to just get out here and do what we love.”
Clark added his second touchdown late in the second half from a yard out to give Exeter a 21-0 halftime lead and he then added his second interception after Ellis’ touchdown.