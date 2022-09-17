SALEM — The little things made a big difference for the Exeter High School football team in Friday night’s 35-15 win over Salem.
Not just the blocking and tackling, but knowing situations and what to do in them, helped the Blue Hawks pick up their third win in as many weeks.
Exeter rushed for over 400 yards, picked up 20 first downs — 19 of them on the ground — and was 9-of-10 on third downs, keeping the ball for almost 29 minutes.
“Obviously, up front, we did a good job running the ball,” Exeter coach Bill Ball said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage, we tackled well in the second and third levels. I’m just very happy. I was concerned about this game because I know what those kids are made of over there.”
Salem (1-2) kept battling throughout, getting its two touchdowns on its final possessions in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils were unable to get off the field when they needed to all night.
“It’s not that our guys aren’t trying,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “They’re trying their butts off. We are so young. These guys have no experience and the little things matter.
“We played hard. We had our backup quarterback come in and throw a touchdown. We put a guy at receiver who hasn’t played there yet. We had five sophomores starting on defense.”
That defense had a tough time against Exeter’s rushing attack, led by senior Ethan Moss, who finished with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He also made all five extra points.
Michael Dettore added 66 yards and two scores and Bradley Richards had 81 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Hawks were perfect on third down in the first half.
“Third-down conversions and fourth-down conversions are crucial,” Moss said. “To be able to stay on the field is everything, especially in our offense, when our drives take 10 minutes, it’s just a dagger.”
On the opening possession of the second half, it looked like Salem finally had the Blue Hawks where it wanted them, as the Exeter faced a third-and-nine on its own 36-yard line.
Quarterback Evan Pafford rolled out and connected with a wide-open Dettore for a 17-yard completion and another first down.
“It’s hard with that offense,” Abraham said. “They lull you to sleep, and they run a keepout pass because it’s third-and-long. We know it’s coming, but it’s so hard to stay so disciplined like they do. That’s the experience and our guys don’t have the experience yet to do it.”
The desire to make a big play almost hurts in those instances.
“It’s a natural thing to want to go make a play,” Abraham said. “They run it so precise because of their discipline and that’s where our inexperience comes in.”
David Jacques led Salem’s offense with 152 yards on 28 carries, running behind the blocking of Gavin Simone. The Blue Devils got touchdown passes from both QBs, as Jacob Chartientiz connected with Justice Casado for a 14-yard score and Nolan Lumley hit Felix Gonzalez from 6 yards out to account for Salem’s scoring.