Ethan Moss
Buy Now

Exeter’s Ethan Moss picks up yards during the first half of Friday night’s game in Salem. The Blue Hawks beat the Blue Devils 35-15. Joe Marchelina

 Joe Marchelina

SALEM — The little things made a big difference for the Exeter High School football team in Friday night’s 35-15 win over Salem.

Not just the blocking and tackling, but knowing situations and what to do in them, helped the Blue Hawks pick up their third win in as many weeks.