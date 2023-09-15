ROCHESTER -- It was an inauspicious beginning for the Exeter High School football team two weeks ago when it trailed 14-3 in the first quarter of the season opener against Timberlane.
The next 11 quarters have been a dominant reversal.
After reeling off 42 unanswered points to handle Timberlane, then beating Nashua South by 24 points last week, the Blue Hawks broke a scoreless first-quarter tie against a gritty Spaulding team on Thursday night en route to a 31-6 Division I victory at Hugo Bolin Field. Exeter (3-0) came into the game ranked fifth in the Union Leader Power Poll.
“(Spaulding) has some tough kids," said Exeter coach Bill Ball. "They’re well-coached and I wasn’t surprised and I knew what we were in for. They’re going to create some havoc.
“We’re starting to communicate better (on defense). The back end is playing better, we’re tackling better and I thought we were stout in the middle tonight.”
The teams traded turnovers at the end of the first quarter, as Spaulding’s Ty Nicholson intercepted a pass by Exeter quarterback Jack Bove. Exeter’s Evan Delorie then recovered a Jonas Levesque fumble two plays later to give Exeter back the ball at Spaulding’s 31-yard line to begin the second quarter.
Bove atoned for his interception by taking a naked bootleg into the end zone from 17 yards out on third-and-6. Bove finished with 58 rushing yards on seven carries and also added a 24-yard completion to Sam Dulac that set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Daniel Batstone that gave Exeter a 14-0 lead with 2:55 left in the second quarter.
Kicker Dylan Drunsic kicked a 30-yard field goal to give Exeter a 17-0 halftime lead. Drunsic has been perfect this season by making all 14 extra point attempts with three field goals.
“The game started off a little rough and that was obviously the fault on my end on (the interception), but after that I reset and started to focus on the rest of the game,” Bove said.
Exeter’s most explosive play of the night came when Batstone (six carries, 70 yards) ripped off a 50-yard run early in the third quarter to help set up a 3-yard scoring run by Delorie to give the Blue Hawks a 24-0 lead. Batstone is averaging nearly 8 yards a carry for 195 yards and five touchdowns.
Batstone has also been stellar at linebacker for a defense that has given up 13 points since that opening quarter against Timberlane.
“The best thing about our defense is that we’re tough and disciplined,” Batstone said. “We read everything we need to read and we get to the ball.”
Exeter senior Isaac Beem and junior Tyler Graney have pressured as edge rushers, while Beam’s twin brother, Eli, and Erik Menger set the tone on the line.
“We work really hard to get the results we want,” Beam said. “Eli and Erik work so hard with each other and we’re all there once they get past the line.”
Spaulding coach Kevin Hebert has been encouraged with his team progress. The Red Raiders lost to Portsmouth/Oyster River 42-6 in Week 1, then 27-22 to Timberlane last week.
“My message this week was not to take a step back,” Hebert said. “You never want to lose 31-6, but in all my years of coaching there were a lot of positives to take from that game.”