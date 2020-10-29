ALTHOUGH we had an abbreviated NHIAA football regular season, enough games have been played this year to identify the clear favorite — or favorites — in each of the four divisions.
The playoffs begin in earnest this weekend, and here are your teams to beat:
DIVISION I
Nashua North appears to be a cut above in the South/West bracket, and the same can be said for Goffstown in the North/East bracket.
The Titans (3-0) enter the weekend as the No. 1 team in the Union Leader Power Poll and own victories over No. 3 Londonderry and No. 9 Nashua South. North has limited its three opponents to a total of 20 points, and hasn’t allowed more than seven points in any game.
Despite being a bit banged up, expect No. 2 Goffstown to come out of the other half of the bracket. The Grizzlies are the only 5-0 team in Division I and have outscored their opponents 177-46 in those five contests.
DIVISION II
There are four unbeaten teams in Division II. That group includes No. 6 Plymouth (4-0), Lebanon (4-0) and Bow (3-0), but no team has been as impressive as Souhegan (5-0). The Sabers surrendered 21 points in their five games and no more than eight points in any one contest. That includes a 17-7 triumph over Division I Bishop Guertin.
DIVISION III
Pelham, Pelham and more Pelham. The Pythons are 5-0 and four of their five opponents failed to score.
Pelham was a Division II playoff team last season, and the Pythons would be a handful for any Division II team had they remained in that division this year.
DIVISION IV
Although Somersworth may have the most talent of any team in this division, the Hilltoppers (1-0) enter the postseason with only one game under their belt. Newport is the team that has a bullseye on its back. The Tigers (4-1) handily beat two Division III teams (Monadnock and Stevens), and their only loss was a 7-6 setback against Lebanon, an unbeaten Division II team. Newport scored 193 points in its four victories (48.2 ppg).
Manchester Memorial’s matchup with Bedford tonight will be Memorial’s first playoff game since 2003, when the Crusaders lost to Nashua (one school) 6-2 at West High School.
Although every NHIAA team was given the opportunity to participate in the playoffs this season, Memorial’s 3-2 record may be a sign that things are trending in the right direction for the program.
“It’s a growing process,” Memorial coach Rob Sturgis said. “This is the first time we went into the final week of the regular season with something on the line. We’re competing at that level now. Now our kids are disappointed when they lose to good teams because they expect to compete with those teams.”
Second-seeded Memorial will be at home against third-seeded Bedford. The winner will face either top-seeded Goffstown or fourth-seeded Concord for the Division I North championship.
Top-seeded Salem will be without running back/outside linebacker Tommy Ahlers when it faces fourth-seeded Alvirne in the Division I South playoffs. Ahlers, a junior, suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend’s victory over Windham that could keep him out for the rest of the season.
“It’s a big loss for us,” Salem coach Steve Abraham said. “He was a returning all-conference player. Good on defense and added to our running back depth. It will also hurt us in practice. He and Aidan McDonald are probably the hardest workers on our team.”
Two games on this weekend’s schedule are matchups between teams that also met last weekend.
Third-seeded Spaulding will play second-seeded Winnacunnet in Division I East. The Warriors beat the Red Raiders 21-6 last Friday.
In Division II, third-seeded Hanover will travel to second-seeded Lebanon. The Red Raiders prevailed 41-0 when these teams met last Friday.
In addition, Milford was scheduled to face Hollis/Brookline last weekend, but that game was canceled. The third-seeded Spartans will meet the second-seeded Cavaliers on Saturday.
“Milford canceled last weekend’s game and I believe it was COVID related,” Hollis/Brookline coach Chris Lohnes said.
.
Although some have speculated that Manchester Central would be permitted to play another game since its play-in game against Concord was canceled due to COVID-19, Christine Pariseau-Telge, the director of athletics for the Manchester school district, said that no additional football games involving Manchester public schools will be scheduled this year. Traditionally, two Manchester schools play on Thanksgiving morning.
Trinity coach Rob Cathcart said he’s still uncertain if Trinity will play a postseason game against St. Thomas this year. The Pioneers and Saints met on the day before Thanksgiving in Manchester last year, and the programs were originally scheduled to play in Dover this year.